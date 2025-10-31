Week 9 Fantasy Football IDP (Individual Defensive Player) Data Driven Cheatsheet
In the quest to track some cornerback/wide receiver matchups, Pro Football Reference provides a baseline of player information to help game managers get a feel for defenses' strengths and weaknesses. Finding defense stats is challenging, and many sites don’t have the same player information.
Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs picked on free safety Quan Martin, leading to seven catches for 107 yards on seven targets. He has now allowed the most receiving yards (500), on 24 catches (20.8 yards per catch).
LB Edgerrin Cooper (39/250/2) has allowed the most completions this season. CB Paulson Adebo (35/418/1), CB Andru Phillips (35/400/2), and LB Nick Bolton (35/361/2) are tied for second place.
NFL Defenders Who Allow The Most Receiving Yards in 2025
Here are the top 15 defensive players who gave up the most receiving yards this year:
Before this year, I compiled a Google Sheet with the 2024 advanced defensive statistics from Pro Football Reference. The goal was to gain a deeper understanding of the defensive side of the ball in weekly WR/CB matchups and identify potential DFS starters. Finding defensive statistics is a challenge on the free open market, as many outlets score plays differently on the defensive side of the ball.
Here’s a link to my preseason write-up on the data provided by Pro Football Reference, and a description of my added fantasy stat breakdowns:
2025 Fantasy Football IDP Cheat Sheet: Defensive Stats And Insights You Need
2025 Tackle Leaders in the NFL
LB Jordyn Brooks maintained his league lead in combined tackles (85), with three players remaining within 10 tackles.
- Bobby Wagner, Washington Commanders (83)
- Jamien Sherwood, New York Jets (75)
- Cedric Gray, Tennessee Titans (75)
2025 NFL Sack Leaders
LB Brian Burns and DE Myles Garrett sit atop the league lead in sacks (10). The Browns’ top pass rusher sacked Drake Maye five times in Week 8. LB Byron Young (9) is just ahead of LB Nik Bonitto (8) and DL Rashan Gary (7.5).
NFL Defenders Allowing The Most Receiving Touchdowns in 2025
S Craig Woodson moved into a tie with S Isaiah Pola-Mao for most touchdowns allowed (5). Ten players have allowed four passing scores.
- Tyson Campbell, Cleveland Browns (25/410/4)
- Brandon Stephens, New York Jets (29/309/4)
- Zyon McCollum, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (28/304/4)
- Donovan Wilson, Dallas Cowboys (12/149/4)
- Tyler Nubin, New York Giants (21/221/4)
- Kevin Byard, Chicago Bears (16/258/4)
- Kool-Aid McKinstry, New Orleans Saints (25/356/4)
- Jourdan Lewis, Jacksonville Jaguars (26/155/40
- Christian Benford, Buffalo Bills (23/226/4)
- Mike Hughes, Atlanta Falcons (23/298/4)
Note: the IDP scoring in the above grid is only based on the stats provided by Pro Football Reference.
I used these scoring values to create IDP totals:
- Tackle (1.5 fantasy points) – Pro Football Reference only offered combined tackles, so I treated two assisted tackles as a full tackle
- Sacks (4.0 fantasy points)
- Interceptions (5.0 fantasy points)
These are the scoring data points that I’m lacking:
- Tackle for a loss: 2 points
- Forced fumble: 4 points
- Fumble recovery: 4 points
- Defended Passes: 1.5 points
- Defensive touchdown: 6 points
- Safety: 2 points