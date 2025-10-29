Week 9 IDP Rankings for Fantasy Football Leagues
Fantasy football isn't just for offensive players. There is a large faction of fantasy football owners who also draft individual defensive players, and not just team defenses. We are now heading into Week 9, so it's time to put out our weekly rankings. This is our IDP rankings for Week 9.
Linebackers: Jordyn Brooks Rises
Jordyn Brooks is sitting at the top of our linebacker rankings this week. He has been a tackling machine this season and has a great matchup against the Baltimore Ravens this week. There shouldn't be any shortage of tackling opportunities for the Dolphins' linebackers. His Miami Dolphins teammate Tyrel Dodson also comes in at No. 5 for that reason. Sandwiched between the Miami linebackers are Roquan Smith in that same Thursday Night Football game, Robert Spillane, and Alex Singleton. As usual, the top linebackers are tackle-heavy linebackers, while the edge rushers are down the list and better used as defensive linemen.
Defensive Linemen: Aidan Hutchinson Poised To Reward Lions
Speaking of defensive linemen, we are seeing a lot of familiar faces near the top of the rankings. Aidan Hutchinson takes our top spot against rookie JJ McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings. TJ Watt has fallen out of our top five this week.
The top five is rounded out by Brian Burns, Nik Bonitto, Micah Parsons, and Maxx Crosby. Bonitto and Parsons have outstanding matchups against the Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers, respectively. It looks like Andrew Van Ginkle should be returning from injury this week, and he is back in our top 10 at No. 8. The edge rushers are dominating the rankings ahead of the tackles.
Defensive Backs: Derwin James On Top
Derwin James Jr exited the game early in Week 8 and gave his fantasy owners zero points, which was brutal. Especially since it was on Thursday Night Football, and you had to look at that zero all weekend. Nevertheless, it looks like he avoided serious injury, and he is back in our top spot this week. His playmaking ability and heavy usage on the blitz make him a tremendous option.
Our top five is rounded out by Nick Cross, Chamarri Conner, Kyle Hamilton, and Josh Metellus. Kam Curl fell just outside the top five at No. 6. We are missing a handful of top defensive backs to byes this week, but we are also getting some stars back. It should be a big week with a lot of top players having great matchups.