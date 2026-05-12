Why Ja’Marr Chase Enters 2026 as Fantasy Football’s WR1 Favorite

Few players offer the weekly ceiling and season-long consistency that Ja’Marr Chase brings to fantasy football, making him one of the safest first-round picks on the board in 2026. After dominating the position over the past two seasons while handling massive target volume, Chase is once again positioned to lead the wide receiver rankings.

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase's 2023 season was his most efficient to that point (100 catches for 1,216 yards on 145 targets, his third consecutive 1,000-yard campaign), but the touchdown production (7) dropped for the second straight year. He was electric in bursts, with five standout games (12/141, 15/192/3, 10/100/1, 5/124/1, and 11/149/1) accounting for 53% of his catches and 58% of his yards in just about a third of his appearances. The back half of the season was murkier due to Burrow's injury, which led to five quiet outings (4/81, 3/29, 4/64, 3/41, 4/19) over the final seven weeks, and a shoulder issue cost him Week 16. He finished 11th in PPR wide receiver scoring at 263.80 points.

What followed in 2024 was one of the most dominant individual seasons a receiver has put together in the history of the NFL. Chase set new personal bests across every major category (127 catches, 1,708 yards, and 17 touchdowns on 175 targets) and outscored the next-highest wide receiver (Justin Jefferson) by 85.30 PPR points.

He opened with a strong Week 3 (6/118/2) and Week 5 (10/193/2) before turning virtually unstoppable over his final eight starts, totaling 72 catches for 991 yards and 10 touchdowns on 105 targets. His two signature performances came in Week 10 (11/264/3) and Week 14 (14/191/2), and he posted seven or more catches in nine of his 17 starts. There wasn't a more valuable fantasy asset at the position all season.

Considering the jockeying of quarterbacks for the Bengals last season, with Joe Burrow injured, Chase maintained a top-five wide receiver year (125/1,412/8 – 4th in PPR fantasy points), thanks to a league high 185 targets. His regression in yards was due to shorter catches (11.3 yards – 13.4 in 2024) and a missed game in Week 12 due to a suspension. Chase scored over 20.00 fantasy points in eight contests (36.50, 29.00, 25.40, 38.10, 21.20, 23.20, 25.00, and 23.60). He lacked starting fantasy value in four other matchups (2/26, 5/59, 5/23, and 3/30).

Ja'Marr Chase 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The front end of the wide receiver pool is loaded with great players, with each having the talent to be the best in the league. Chase draws the number one WR seed coming out of the gate in the high-stakes market in early May while having an ADP of 2.8, behind Bijan Robinson. Over five seasons in the NFL, he’s averaged 6.7 catches for 88 yards and 0.69 touchdowns a game, which translates to 19.94 FPPG. Giddy Up!

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