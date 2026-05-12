Why Ja’Marr Chase Enters 2026 as Fantasy Football’s WR1 Favorite
In this story:
Few players offer the weekly ceiling and season-long consistency that Ja’Marr Chase brings to fantasy football, making him one of the safest first-round picks on the board in 2026. After dominating the position over the past two seasons while handling massive target volume, Chase is once again positioned to lead the wide receiver rankings.
Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Chase's 2023 season was his most efficient to that point (100 catches for 1,216 yards on 145 targets, his third consecutive 1,000-yard campaign), but the touchdown production (7) dropped for the second straight year. He was electric in bursts, with five standout games (12/141, 15/192/3, 10/100/1, 5/124/1, and 11/149/1) accounting for 53% of his catches and 58% of his yards in just about a third of his appearances. The back half of the season was murkier due to Burrow's injury, which led to five quiet outings (4/81, 3/29, 4/64, 3/41, 4/19) over the final seven weeks, and a shoulder issue cost him Week 16. He finished 11th in PPR wide receiver scoring at 263.80 points.
What followed in 2024 was one of the most dominant individual seasons a receiver has put together in the history of the NFL. Chase set new personal bests across every major category (127 catches, 1,708 yards, and 17 touchdowns on 175 targets) and outscored the next-highest wide receiver (Justin Jefferson) by 85.30 PPR points.
He opened with a strong Week 3 (6/118/2) and Week 5 (10/193/2) before turning virtually unstoppable over his final eight starts, totaling 72 catches for 991 yards and 10 touchdowns on 105 targets. His two signature performances came in Week 10 (11/264/3) and Week 14 (14/191/2), and he posted seven or more catches in nine of his 17 starts. There wasn't a more valuable fantasy asset at the position all season.
Considering the jockeying of quarterbacks for the Bengals last season, with Joe Burrow injured, Chase maintained a top-five wide receiver year (125/1,412/8 – 4th in PPR fantasy points), thanks to a league high 185 targets. His regression in yards was due to shorter catches (11.3 yards – 13.4 in 2024) and a missed game in Week 12 due to a suspension. Chase scored over 20.00 fantasy points in eight contests (36.50, 29.00, 25.40, 38.10, 21.20, 23.20, 25.00, and 23.60). He lacked starting fantasy value in four other matchups (2/26, 5/59, 5/23, and 3/30).
Ja'Marr Chase 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Fantasy Outlook: The front end of the wide receiver pool is loaded with great players, with each having the talent to be the best in the league. Chase draws the number one WR seed coming out of the gate in the high-stakes market in early May while having an ADP of 2.8, behind Bijan Robinson. Over five seasons in the NFL, he’s averaged 6.7 catches for 88 yards and 0.69 touchdowns a game, which translates to 19.94 FPPG. Giddy Up!
More Fantasy Sports On SI News:
With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.Follow Shawn__Childs