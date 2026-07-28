Brian Thomas Jr. Headlines 5 Wide Receiver Battles for Fantasy Football Relevancy

Knowledge is power. Shoutout to Francis Bacon. It really is true, and it translates to our wacky world of fantasy football. The more we learn and come to know during NFL training camps, the better advantage we shall have come draft day. Today, we focus on training camp's top wide receiver battles. The following should clear up in due time and provide for fantasy football excellence.

Jalen Nailor vs. Tre Tucker

While it can be debated who is WR1, that debate might be unnecessary. The duo might go on to have statistics on par with each other. They can both frame seasons of excellence.

As Raiders training camp begins, Tucker is the WR1 on paper. However, the duo will provide a great ton of speed for this versatile and fun Klint Kubiak offense. They both project a target share around 17-20%. Jack Bech ranges around 10-12%. Brock Bowers does own the offense with over 30% projected of this receiving offense.

Brian Thomas Jr. vs Jakobi Meyers vs. Parker Washington

Despite a poor second season for Thomas Jr., he still may be the Jaguars' WR1. The Jaguars did flash a... weird 2025 season.

Parker Washington led the offense with nearly 1,000 yards. Thomas Jr. had 728 yards, and Meyers had 495 yards in his 10 post-trade games. Meyers was on pace for about 840 yards over 17 games.

There have been repeated reports on Thomas Jr.'s offseason progression. He looks to be in career-best shape, perhaps primed for the WR1 role. Meanwhile, Meyers is more of a slot weapon. That rarely defines a WR1-dominant role, but Meyers' production shall be of quality and high-ceilinged. Washington should logically only regress.

Nonetheless, Jacksonville's depth chart is volatile. That is why training camp is so good; we get to find out what the deal really is over the next five weeks. We currently project Thomas Jr. and Meyers both around 22-25% in target share. Washington is 19%. Travis Hunter falls short to 10-12% in his limited offensive role.

Jerry Jeudy vs. KC Concepcion vs. Denzel Boston

The reports out of Cleveland are mixed. On the one hand, Jeudy is said to be unaffected by the incoming rookies, Concepcion and Boston. On the other hand, the rookies have great promise, and they may even cut into the target share of Harold Fannin Jr. Not only will training camp sharpen up the expected workloads, but the season may shift the wide receivers' outlooks on a week-to-week basis.

The situation is extremely volatile in Cleveland. In such a case, a fantasy manager must side on upside. Who has it the highest? Honestly, no one. Logically, it should be the rookie's, but Jeudy is still ripe at 27 and not far removed from a career-best 2024 season. Simply put, do not draft any of these players above ADP or even at ADP. They require value to offset the risk.

Rashod Bateman vs. JaKobi Lane vs. Elijah Saratt

The tenure of Bateman is misplaced. He has to deal with a new coaching staff, and to them, Bateman is just another guy. Lane and Saratt, however, are investments made through the draft. Whatever they showcase in training camp will translate to on-field production.

Reports do suggest that Bateman is the WR2 to begin the season. The battle is more between Lane, Saratt, and DeVontez Walker for the WR3 role. We are smart to understand that Lane and Saratt are better players and recognize much higher upside. In due time, the rookie is likely to contest Bateman for a larger role. The expectation is that at least one of these rookies will find a meaningful role.

As for Week 1, the projection sees Zay Flowers at 27%, Bateman at 17%, and a mixed bag of 8% each to Lane, Saratt, and Walker.

Ricky Pearsall vs. Christian Kirk vs. De'Zhaun Stribling

Training camp always offers tremendous hype to rookies. Stribling has the most hype right now on social media outlets.

The expectation right now is that Pearsall is the leading WR2 behind Mike Evans' uncontested WR1 job. Kirk plays in the slot, and his role is removed and unthreatened. Stribling is charging towards Pearsall's role, but unaffected by Kirk's target share, which is projected to be 12-15%.

Our current projections see Evans at a 23% target share, Pearsall at 14%, and Stribling around 10%. There is volatility behind Evans, so offset the risk by drafting these 49ers pass-catchers below ADP.

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