Week 12 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Projections, Updated Rankings
Over his first 26 games in the NFL, the Cardinals never featured Marvin Harrison in their passing game. He’s had double-digit targets six times, but caught only 49.2% of his 65 targets in those starts. In his one missed game in his career, Michael Wilson caught 15 of his 18 targets for 185 yards, ranking him first for Week 12 in fantasy points.
Tetairoa McMillan (33.00) and George Pickens (29.40) finished second and third in fantasy points. Only four other wide receivers scored over 20.00 fantasy points.
- Nico Collins (24.20)
- Deebo Samuel (20.70)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (20.60)
- Christian Watson (20.60)
Best Fantasy Football Wide Receivers in 2025
Here are the top 12 wide receivers in scoring average in PPR leagues after 11 weeks:
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (21.89)
- Puka Nacua (21.58)
- Ja’Marr Chase (19.50)
- George Pickens (19.08)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (18.40)
- Drake London (17.80)
- Davante Adams (15.99)
- Emeka Egbuka (15.56)
- Michael Pittman (15.00)
- Chris Olave (14.94)
- Justin Jefferson (14.31)
- Nico Collins (13.90)
Week 11 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Bust
Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers
After missing six games, the fantasy market was excited to get Pearsall back in the starting lineup against the Cardinals. Unfortunately, he caught one pass for no yards in three targets.
Runner Up: Devonte Smith struggled to get open against the Lions, leading to only one catch for eight yards on five targets. Over his previous three starts, he scored 64.60 fantasy points in PPR formats.
Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be ranked in a way that won’t resemble the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 12 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 11 top 12 wide receiver projections:
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Since returning from his missed game in Week 7, Nacua has yet to regain his early-season high target form. The Rams looked his way only 20 times, leading to three steady outputs in fantasy points (7/95/1, 5/64/1, and 7/75). Over his first five games, Puka averaged 26.80 fantasy points in PPR formats while averaging 12.4 targets.
Tampa Bay slipped to 17th in wide receiver defense (319.90 fantasy points). They allow 13.3 yards per catch, with wideouts scoring nine times.
- Garrett Wilson (10/84/1)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (8/132/1)
- Kendrick Bourne (5/142)
- Chris Olave (8/63)
- Rashid Shaheed (9/75)
- Stefon Diggs (5/46/1)
- Mark Hollins (6/106)
- Tyrell Shavers (4/90/1)
Nacua works the short areas of the field for the Rams. He brings impact upside, even without scoring. Matthew Stafford is playing well, giving his top two wideouts plenty of chances to succeed in this matchup.
Week 12 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Wide Receiver
Andrei Iosivas, Cincinnati Bengals
With Ja’Marr Chase suspended this week, Iosivas is in a prime position to be very active vs. the Patriots. New England should shift their top cornerback to Tee Higgins, suggesting a high-volume target day for the Bengals' third wide receiver. Iosivas has been more active in three (5/82, 3/49, and 5/66/1) of his last four home games.
The Patriots have a below-par defense vs wide receivers (337.20 fantasy points – 22nd). Despite their risk, wideouts account for only 45.5% of opponents' catches and 56.7% of their receiving yards.
- Jakobi Meyers (8/97)
- Tyreek Hill (6/109)
- Chris Olave (6/98)
- Chimere Dike (4/70/1)
- Drake London (9/118/3)
- Emeka Egbuka (6/115/1)
For Chase owners, Iosivas may only offer 50% of his production. He does have scoring upside at times, making him a backend WR3 or flex option in 12-team formats.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR FULL WEEK 12 FANTASY FOOTBALL WIDE RECEIVER PROJECTIONS!