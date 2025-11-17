Ja'Marr Chase Suspended for Spitting on Jalen Ramsay Sunday

Ja’Marr Chase will get a game suspension for spitting on Jalen Ramsey💦



Tee Higgins gets a boost, but he’s better as a “less attention #2” and will be on Christian Gonzalez Island next week🏝️



Chase Brown/Noah Fant/Andrei Iosivas are going to combine for 25+ targets https://t.co/pAFke9P71S