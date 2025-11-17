Ja'Marr Chase Suspended for Spitting on Jalen Ramsay Sunday
The bottom line from Sunday's Week 11 loss will be felt into Week 12 and likely beyond for the Cincinnati Bengals. Ja'Marr Chase had an awful game by his standards and got into an altercation with Pittsburgh's Jalen Ramsey. He spit at Ramsey and that will cost him and fantasy football owners. Chase will not play in Week 12 against the New England Patriots.
Chase has the right to appeal and expects to appeal the decision. The chances the NFL lets him play is rather low at this point.
Besides the cost of one game check, Chase appears to be seen spitting here. Either way, it was not a good look and worse, the NFL saw enough to sit the wide receiver for a game. The Bengals are home to the best team in the AFC right now (the New England Patriots). New England is average to slightly below average on pass defense.
What Cincinnati Is Left With Without Chase
The Patriots rank 18th in passing yards allowed and 22nd in passing touchdowns. Not having Chase means Tee Higgins will likely be the focus of the offense. Higgins caught three passes for 63 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers. Joe Flacco had his worst game as a Bengal. Flacco threw 40 passes, completed 23, and had 199 yards through the air (1 TD, 1 INT).
Noah Fant will need to step it up along with Andrei Iosivas and Chase Brown. Brown has been a much better player the last four weeks after a brutal start to the season. Cincinnati will have to utilize their short passing game a good deal more on Sunday.
Now, that 25+ combined target may be an exaggeration. Then again, it might not be. Flacco will likely throw the ball 35-40+ times again for Cincinnati. More than likely, the Patriots may have enough of a lead where passing will be the only option.
Higgins will have a challenge as he does enjoy being the #2 option in the Cincinnati offense. Being the #1 will be quite the adventure and not easy going up against Christian Gonzalez of the Patriots. Cincinnati's depth will have to come through on Sunday.
A Few Parting Words
It will be intriguing to see how Chase tries to prove his case. Video appears to show him do it and yes Jalen Carter was merely fined one game check essentially because he was ejected for esssentially a whole game. There is a huge difference.
Finally, Chase wanted to make amends for his abysmal game on Sunday. He was not the only one as the Bengals offense scored 14.01 points below projection. At 3-7, the Bengals pretty much have pride to play for at this point. Maybe, the offense will respond against the Patriots.