Rams Studs Adams and Nucua Make Top 5 Plus Rankings and Projections for Every Wide Receiver in Week 10
The wide receiver position delivered 10 fantasy outcomes of 20.00 fantasy points or more in PPR formats in Week 9, which seems low based on the success of many quarterbacks for the week.
Drake London hurt fantasy teams in Week 9, when he was late scratch with a hip injury. He made up for his lost time by posting the best wide receiver results in Week 10 (9/118/3 on 14 targets) while beating the Patriots’ top cornerback, Christian Gonzalez, for four catches for 74 yards on eight targets.
In the DFS and prop markets, I chased around Tee Higgins in back-to-back weeks. He finally paid off in Week 9 (7/121/2 on targets), earning him the silver metal at the wide receiver position. He extending his scoring streak to three games while hitting paydirt five times in 2025 (all at home). Higgins climbed to 19th in wide receiver fantasy points (118.10).
Here are the next eight wide receivers from Week 9:
- Davante Adams (23.00)
· D.J. Moore (23.00)
· Puka Nacua (22.80)
· Marvin Harrison (22.60)
· Jaxon Smith-Njigba (22.00)
· Tory Horton (20.80)
· Michael Pittman (20.50)
· Demario Douglas (20.00)
Here are the top 12 wide receivers in scoring average in PPR leagues after nine weeks:
· Puka Nacua (23.08)
· Jaxon Smith-Njigba (22.25)
· Ja’Marr Chase (21.00)
· Amon-Ra St. Brown (20.68)
· Drake London (19.24)
· George Pickens (17.93)
· Davante Adams (16.64)
· Michael Pittman (16.23)
· Justin Jefferson (15.54)
· Emeka Egbuka (15.39)
· DeVonta Smith (14.35)
· Chris Olave (14.22)
Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.- Shawn Childs
My projections will be sorted into rankings that won’t resemble the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Here’s a look at our opening Week 10 top 12 wide receiver projections:
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
Over the past seven games, St. Brown has a floor of six catches and 13.70 fantasy points in PPR formats. He delivered an impact game in Week 2 (9/122/3) while playing well in five other matchups (7/77/1, 7/70/2, 8/100, 6/86/1, and 9/97).
On the downside, Jared Goff attempted only 27.3 passes per game from Week 2 and Week 7, despite success in his completion rate (73.8) and yards per pass attempt (8.6). The Lions weaker passing opportunity has lowered the ceiling of St. Brown, highlighted by Detroit only scoring 11 passing touchdowns over the past six matchups.
After getting drilled by Sam Darnold (330/4) in Week 9 on only 24 pass attempts, the Commander fell to 31st in wide receiver defense (327.20 fantasy points), giving the NFC East three of the worst five team in coverage vs. wideouts. Washington allows 14.4 yards per catch to wide receiver while getting smashed by them over the past three weeks (DAL – 11/225/1, KC – 15/175/1, and SEA – 13/237/3).
St. Brown is my top projected wide receiver this week, but he can’t achieve that results in his favorable matchup without scoring and the Lions attempting more passes.
Wide Receiver Streaming Pick for Week 10
Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets
The Jets were in sell mode at the trade deadline, but they upgraded their wide receiver position in a deal with Indianapolis for Sauce Gardner while deciding to keep Breece Hall. The Colts drafted Mitchell in the second round in the 2024 NFL Draft after an uptick season (55/845/11 on 92 targets) at Texas. Over his first 25 games in the NFL, he has only been on the field for 504 plays (30.4%), leading to 32 catches for 464 yards and no touchdowns on 71 targets.
Mitchell will take some time to reach playable fantasy value while offering a boom or bust skill set. He is only worthy of an add in deep formats despite jumping to WR2 status in the Jets’ offense. I hoping New York can build off their improved game plan vs. the Bengals (502 yards and 39 points), giving their players more chances to score fantasy points.
Wide Receiver Bust of the Week in Week 9
Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
In a game when both offense combined for 89 points and 1,071 yards, Odunze had no catches on three targets. His snap count came in at 100% for the second time this year. Despite his goose egg, he sits 15th in fantasy points (108.30) in PPR formats.
Runner Up: DK Metcalf (two catches for six yards or four targets) had favorable matchup at home against a struggling Colts’ secondary (81/1,005/6 by wide receiver over their previous five matchups). Aaron Rodgers completed 25 passes in the game, but shied away from taking any shots with Metcalf after the first quarter.