Fantasy Sports

Rams Studs Adams and Nucua Make Top 5 Plus Rankings and Projections for Every Wide Receiver in Week 10

Both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are ranked inside the Top 5 for Week 10 but there's some shocking surprises ranked inside the Top 12.

Shawn Childs

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium.
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The wide receiver position delivered 10 fantasy outcomes of 20.00 fantasy points or more in PPR formats in Week 9, which seems low based on the success of many quarterbacks for the week.

Drake London hurt fantasy teams in Week 9, when he was late scratch with a hip injury. He made up for his lost time by posting the best wide receiver results in Week 10 (9/118/3 on 14 targets) while beating the Patriots’ top cornerback, Christian Gonzalez, for four catches for 74 yards on eight targets.

In the DFS and prop markets, I chased around Tee Higgins in back-to-back weeks. He finally paid off in Week 9 (7/121/2 on targets), earning him the silver metal at the wide receiver position. He extending his scoring streak to three games while hitting paydirt five times in 2025 (all at home). Higgins climbed to 19th in wide receiver fantasy points (118.10).

Click Here for the Full Week 10 Wide Receiver Rankings

Davante Adams, Fantasy Football
Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after the catch as New Orleans Saints safety Jordan Howden (31) defends during the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Here are the next eight wide receivers from Week 9:

  • Davante Adams (23.00)

·      D.J. Moore (23.00)

·      Puka Nacua (22.80)

·      Marvin Harrison (22.60)

·      Jaxon Smith-Njigba (22.00)

·      Tory Horton (20.80)

·      Michael Pittman (20.50)

·      Demario Douglas (20.00)

Here are the top 12 wide receivers in scoring average in PPR leagues after nine weeks:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Fantasy Football, 2025
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) looks back at Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) while scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

·      Puka Nacua (23.08)

·      Jaxon Smith-Njigba (22.25)

·      Ja’Marr Chase (21.00)

·      Amon-Ra St. Brown (20.68)

·      Drake London (19.24)

·      George Pickens (17.93)

·      Davante Adams (16.64)

·      Michael Pittman (16.23)

·      Justin Jefferson (15.54)

·      Emeka Egbuka (15.39)

·      DeVonta Smith (14.35)

·      Chris Olave (14.22)

Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be sorted into rankings that won’t resemble the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.

Shawn Childs

Here’s a look at our opening Week 10 top 12 wide receiver projections:

Wide Receiver, Rankings, Week 10
Top 12 Wide Receivers Week 10 / Shawn Childs

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Over the past seven games, St. Brown has a floor of six catches and 13.70 fantasy points in PPR formats. He delivered an impact game in Week 2 (9/122/3) while playing well in five other matchups (7/77/1, 7/70/2, 8/100, 6/86/1, and 9/97).

On the downside, Jared Goff attempted only 27.3 passes per game from Week 2 and Week 7, despite success in his completion rate (73.8) and yards per pass attempt (8.6). The Lions weaker passing opportunity has lowered the ceiling of St. Brown, highlighted by Detroit only scoring 11 passing touchdowns over the past six matchups.

Wide Receiver, Stats, Defense Allowed
Defense Points Allowed to Wide Receivers / Shawn Childs

After getting drilled by Sam Darnold (330/4) in Week 9 on only 24 pass attempts, the Commander fell to 31st in wide receiver defense (327.20 fantasy points), giving the NFC East three of the worst five team in coverage vs. wideouts. Washington allows 14.4 yards per catch to wide receiver while getting smashed by them over the past three weeks (DAL – 11/225/1, KC – 15/175/1, and SEA – 13/237/3).

St. Brown is my top projected wide receiver this week, but he can’t achieve that results in his favorable matchup without scoring and the Lions attempting more passes.

Don't Miss the Full Week 12 Wide Receiver Rankings and Projections

Wide Receiver Streaming Pick for Week 10

Adonai Mitchell, Jets, Fantasy Football
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (10) drops the ball crossing the goal line causing a touchback in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

The Jets were in sell mode at the trade deadline, but they upgraded their wide receiver position in a deal with Indianapolis for Sauce Gardner while deciding to keep Breece Hall. The Colts drafted Mitchell in the second round in the 2024 NFL Draft after an uptick season (55/845/11 on 92 targets) at Texas. Over his first 25 games in the NFL, he has only been on the field for 504 plays (30.4%), leading to 32 catches for 464 yards and no touchdowns on 71 targets.

Mitchell will take some time to reach playable fantasy value while offering a boom or bust skill set. He is only worthy of an add in deep formats despite jumping to WR2 status in the Jets’ offense. I hoping New York can build off their improved game plan vs. the Bengals (502 yards and 39 points), giving their players more chances to score fantasy points.

Wide Receiver Bust of the Week in Week 9

Rome Odunze, Fantasy Football, Week 10
Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) celebrates after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

In a game when both offense combined for 89 points and 1,071 yards, Odunze had no catches on three targets. His snap count came in at 100% for the second time this year. Despite his goose egg, he sits 15th in fantasy points (108.30) in PPR formats.

Runner Up: DK Metcalf (two catches for six yards or four targets) had favorable matchup at home against a struggling Colts’ secondary (81/1,005/6 by wide receiver over their previous five matchups). Aaron Rodgers completed 25 passes in the game, but shied away from taking any shots with Metcalf after the first quarter.

More Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/Rankings