Week 3 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Deebo Samuel Vs. Terry McLaurin
The Washington Commanders fell to 1-1 on Thursday Night Football in Week 2, suffering a 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers. For the second consecutive game, two-time Pro Bowler Terry McLaurin was held under 50 receiving yards, but showed a progression in production from a disappointing Week 1 performance.
Deebo Samuel, on the other hand, found the endzone for the second time in as many games. Fantasy owners could have a tough time deciding who to start between the two Commanders wideouts. Here’s a look at which of the two receivers gets the start in fantasy football for Washington’s Week 3 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Case For Deebo Samuel
Through two games, Samuel has eclipsed the 17-point mark in PPR-formatted leagues twice this season. His touchdown production has helped bump him up to WR7 in fantasy, averaging 20.0 points. His versatility as a backfield threat also helps Samuel’s argument despite questionable sustainability for his volume and production. He could also see a handful of carries with Austin Ekeler sidelined. Las Vegas’ inferior secondary unit also serves as an argument in favor of both sides.
The Case Against Samuel
One of the biggest arguments against Samuel is McLaurin’s experience in Washington’s offense and the existing rapport with star quarterback Jayden Daniels. Looking toward the remainder of the season, McLaurin’s target shares project to surpass Samuel as the offense continues to hit its stride.
The Case For Terry McLaurin
Along with the aforementioned chemistry built with Daniels, McLaurin’s past production leaves plenty of reason for optimism from fantasy owners. The Ohio State product is in the midst of five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, pushing for six this season. McLaurin’s production projects to take a leap in Week 3 after a disappointing start to the season.
The Case Against McLaurin
McLaurin’s slow start has raised questions about his status among fantasy lineups. He has yet to eclipse the 10-point mark, while Samuel has more than doubled such fantasy production. Still, there’s plenty of time for McLaurin to hit his stride as the season progresses.
The Final Verdict
Both McLaurin and Samuel should enjoy solid performances in Week 3. Washington’s high-powered offense presents a favorable matchup against a largely new-look defensive unit. Given Samuel’s potential to see looks out of the backfield, along with two strong consecutive showings in fantasy, we’re going to roll with the South Carolina alum. Samuel’s impressive play projects to continue its upward trend in a favorable matchup versus the Raiders.