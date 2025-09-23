Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings (PPR And Non-PPR)
We all know that volume is king in fantasy football. And while running backs typically see the most touches, wide receivers rack up points at a dizzying pace, especially in PPR formats. Puka Nacua, the top wide receiver through three weeks, has been the second-best non-quarterback in fantasy football, only trailing Jonathan Taylor. And last week’s top player was a wide receiver nobody saw coming in Tre Tucker, who compiled a ridiculous eight receptions for 145 receiving yards and three touchdowns, plus a four-yard rush en route to a whopping 40.9 fantasy points.
Injuries have played a major role this fantasy season, severely impacting player performances. Joe Burrow’s injury has resulted in a major downgrade in value for 2025’s consensus top player entering the season, Ja’Marr Chase. Meanwhile, other first-round selections like CeeDee Lamb have suffered injuries of their own and are looking like early-season busts.
The Best Wide Receivers In 2025 Fantasy Football Leagues
Through three weeks, here are the top five wide receivers in PPR formats:
- Puka Nacua: 73.5 points
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: 68.4 points
- Rome Odunze: 62.7 points
- Tre Tucker: 59.2 points
- Jaxon Smith-Ngigba: 58.3 points
So with Week 4 set to kick off on Thursday night as the Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks, let’s take a look at where every receiver in the NFL stacks up in our Week 4 rankings.
Puka Nacua Leads Wide Receivers In Week 4
Although he has not caught a touchdown pass in 2025, Nacua is the top wideout in fantasy football heading into Week 4. He has posted at least 22 fantasy points in each of his first three matchups of the season and is averaging a steady 9.7 receptions, 111 receiving yards, and 17.3 rushing yards per game. His 45-yard end around in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans is his lone touchdown on the young season.
Despite the addition of Davante Adams, the Rams’ offense still runs through Nacua. The third-year wideout has seen a ridiculous 35 targets and will continue to be peppered with passing attempts in a Week 4 showdown against the undefeated Indianapolis Colts.
If not for an injury that cost him just under half of the 2024 season, Nacua would have been the second-best wide receiver in 2024 behind Ja’Marr Chase. His physical style of play after the catch carries some injury risk, as supported by his college experience (a broken foot in 2019 and multiple issues in 2022) and a knee issue last season. But he’s currently on pace to lead the position in fantasy points, especially as Chase and Justin Jefferson deal with quarterback downgrades due to injuries. So long as Matthew Stafford is healthy, Nacua is the safest wide receiver in all of fantasy football.
Emeka Egbuka Enters The Top 12 Wide Receivers In Week 4
Just about everyone and their mother was talking about Egbuka being a potential breakout candidate heading into 2025, but nobody saw this type of production coming from the rookie this early in the season. Egbuka is currently the WR10 with 14 receptions for 181 receiving yards and three touchdowns in three games. He’s averaging 17.0 fantasy points per game and will now see even more targets with Mike Evans sidelined for 2-4 weeks with a hamstring injury.
In Week 4, Egbuka has a tough matchup against a strong Philadelphia Eagles defense. But that secondary was absolutely shredded by Puka Nacua and Davante Adams last week to the tune of 14 receptions, 168 yards, and one touchdown. With Evans out of the mix, Egbuka slides into the WR1 role in Tampa’s offense and will serve as Baker Mayfield’s primary target. And if the Buccaneers fall behind, the game script will benefit the entire Tampa Bay passing offense. Egbuka has an excellent chance at surpassing the century mark for the first time in his career after posting a season-high six receptions on eight targets for 85 yards in Week 3.
Tee Higgins Slips Out Of Top 30 Wide Receivers In Week 4
After what we saw in Week 3, it’s time to pump the brakes on the entire Bengals’ offense. The shaky combo of Jake Browning and a leaky offensive line is crushing fantasy value across the board. Even superstar Ja’Marr Chase was limited to just five catches for 50 scoreless yards. Chase should still have his splash weeks, but there’s no way Browning can keep two receivers fantasy-relevant at the same time.
We already got a glimpse of that in Week 3, when Tee Higgins managed just one grab on two targets for 15 yards. It won’t always be that bleak, but Higgins has become a boom-or-bust flex play at best. In Week 4, the outlook gets even tougher with a date against Denver’s elite defense, which has given up the eighth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers. If anyone is going to make plays against the Broncos, it’s Chase—not Higgins. Fantasy managers should seriously consider benching Higgins this week and temper expectations moving forward.
Let’s take a look at how the rest of the wide receivers in the NFL will fare in Week 4.