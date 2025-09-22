CeeDee Lamb, Mike Evans, And 3 Other NFL Week 3 Injury Updates
There were some major injuries in week three of the NFL, which could have big implications in fantasy football. Here are five of the most notable injuries.
CeeDee Lamb
CeeDee Lamb got hurt early in the first quarter with an ankle injury after a one-yard loss on a rush. Lamb up until that point did not log a reception or target. He tried to return, but took himself out after running a route and, hopping out the field of play with his ankle noticeably bothering him.
He eventually was ruled out for the rest of the game. The diagnosis and significance of the injury are still pretty unknown. With him being out, George Pickens becomes a premier fantasy WR, and Dallas TE Jake Ferguson will likely see a noticeable boost as well in his production.
Jauan Jennings
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings was officially ruled out ahead of Sunday’s contest against the Arizona Cardinals.
He was ruled out with shoulder and ankle issues. He suffered a shoulder injury in week one and picked up ankle problems in week two. His return to action remains unknown, but a hopeful note is that he was listed as questionable going into the game. 49ers QB Brock Purdy was also ruled out in this contest against the Cardinals.
Colston Loveland
Colston Loveland has been pretty quiet in his rookie season, but he started his week three performance against the Dallas Cowboys with a huge play. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams connected with him for a 31-yard reception down the right sideline, early in the first quarter. The catch was Loveland’s longest reception of the season, but unfortunately, it ended up being his only catch of the game.
Loveland exited the game with a hip injury in the second quarter , and after being listed as questionable to return, was later listed as doubtful to return. The fact that he was not immediately listed as out following being questionable is at least encouraging. With him being out, Cole Kmet will see a rise in fantasy value. As far as how it could affect other Chicago pass catchers' fantasy values leans to not being significant, given Loveland's low production through the first two weeks of the season.
Mike Evans
Late in the fourth quarter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans exited the game with a hamstring injury against the New York Jets. He did not return to the contest upon exiting, and it was announced that Evans will undergo an MRI to evaluate the significance of his injury.
Prior to exiting, Evans had four receptions for 33 yards, and he secured his first touchdown of the season. With him potentially being out of the picture, all Buccaneers pass catchers could see a rise in volume. Through three weeks, Evans has had a total of 27 targets.
Terry McLaurin
The Washington Commanders' WR1, Terry McLaurin, exited his team’s week three bout against the Las Vegas Raiders late with a quad injury.
When he left the game, the Commanders were already ahead by three touchdowns. So, pushing to go back in seemed like an unlikely choice even if he could play. As of now, there is no news on the significance of his injury in the game.