Week 7 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings (PPR & Non-PPR)
Volume is king in fantasy football, and while running backs often get the most touches, wide receivers can also rack up fantasy points at an eye popping rate, particularly in PPR formats.
In Week 6, five wide receivers recorded 25+ fantasy points: Drake London, George Pickens, Jaxon Smith-Ngigba, Kayshon Boutte, and Ja’Marr Chase.
In PPR fantasy football formats, chain-moving wideouts are the cream of the crop. That’s why it’s not surprising to see guys who operate out of the slot such as Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Emeka Egbuka, and Jaxon Smith-Ngigba leading the position group.
However, two of those guys suffered injuries in Week 6 – Nacua and Egbuka – and they both look highly questionable to suit up this week. This is the first time in weeks that Nacua won’t headline the wide receiver rankings. But before we get to that, let’s take a look at the top wideouts through six weeks of the season.
The Best Wide Receivers In 2025 Fantasy Football Leagues
Through six weeks, here are the top 10 wide receivers in PPR formats:
- Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
- Jaxon Smith-Ngigba, Seattle Seahawks
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
- George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
- Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
- Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
- Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders
- Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
- Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders
Nacua had been the most consistent option in all of fantasy football heading into Week 6 but a foot injury could leave him sidelined in Week 7, prior to the Rams’ bye week. Meanwhile, Egbuka was making a very strong case for NFC Rookie of the Year, but his own injury could sideline a couple of weeks before Tampa Bay’s Week 9 bye. Garrett Wilson, another receiver among the top 10, is looking doubtful for Week 7 and beyond after sustaining a knee injury in New York’s Week 6 international loss to the Denver Broncos.
The next few weeks could be an opportunity for other elite wideouts such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, JSN, and Ja’Marr Chase to create some distance in the fantasy point totals.
The biggest surprise on this list is Tre Tucker, who broke out in Week 3 with 145 yards and three touchdowns en route to 40+ fantasy points. Tucker is likely to remain heavily involved in Vegas’ offense with Brock Bowers expected to remain sidelined in Week 7.
Bye weeks become a critical landmine that fantasy football managers need to strategically set lineups around. The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens will both be idle this week, meaning that fantasy managers will need to find reliable replacements for the likes of Zay Flowers and Khalil Shakir.
With Week 7 set to kick off on Thursday night as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals, let’s take a look at the best and worst wide receivers across the fantasy football landscape.
Davante Adams Cracks The Top 10
The veteran wideout in Los Angeles checks in as the WR14 in PPR formats this year heading into Week 7, but he’s the WR7 in our weekly rankings. That’s in large part due to the likely absence of Nacua, who was dominating the target share. Nacua was on pace for nearly a 2,000-yard season before the injury, averaging double-digit targets per game and serving as a massive piece of the Rams’ offensive puzzle. That kind of production isn’t easily replaced. With him sidelined, Adams steps into the spotlight for Week 7 against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.
Adams is averaging 13.9 fantasy points per game this season and although he’s coming off a season-low four receptions for 39 yards (7.9 fantasy points), that was largely due to game script as the Rams took an early lead against the Ravens and never looked back. With Trevor Lawrence playing really solid football right now and Nacua on the sidelines, this game could be much closer than most would anticipate, resulting in a decent game script. Adams will operate as Matthew Stafford’s go-to option and should be peppered with targets early and often. If he finds the end zone, he should finish as a top-10 option this week.
Rashee Rice Is A WR1 In His Season Debut
The Kansas City Chiefs have come marching back after a lackluster start to the season and Rashee Rice will return to the field just as Patrick Mahomes is getting his mojo back. Through his first three games of 2024, Rice delivered three strong performances (7/103, 5/75/1, and 12/111/1) on 29 targets, catching an impressive 82.8% of his passes — a continuation of his reliable play from his rookie season. With Travis Kelce showing signs of decline, Rice looked poised to become Kansas City’s top receiving option before his season was derailed by injury. Now, fresh off a six-game suspension, he returns to face a soft Las Vegas Raiders secondary that’s surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this year — setting the stage for a big comeback game.
Sterling Shepard Rises To WR3 Territory
In Week 6, Sterling Shepard caught two of his three targets for 51 yards and should now be considered the safest wide receiver option on the Buccaneers — offering the highest floor in this banged-up offense. While he may not have the same explosive upside as rookie Tez Johnson, Shepard’s established chemistry with Baker Mayfield gives him a clear edge.
With Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin likely out and Mike Evans still questionable, Shepard could see plenty of action out of the slot — always a PPR goldmine. The Buccaneers will need to throw early and often to keep pace with the high-powered Detroit Lions, who are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing receivers. That sets Shepard up nicely for a potential difference-making performance in this NFC showdown.
Let’s take a look at where the rest of the NFL’s wide receivers stack up in our Week 7 rankings.