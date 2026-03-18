Biggest Fantasy Baseball Winners and Losers from the World Baseball Classic

Now that the World Baseball Classic has ended, we can recap the big event that crowned Team Venezuela as Champions of the World. The tournament served as a makeshift spring training event for many key MLB players, playing for their national teams rather than their major league clubs. Players ranged from single-digit at-bats and innings pitched to 20+. There are takeaways to be had as we identify which players may carry momentum into the MLB season, and which fantasy baseball owners to target.

Winners from the World Baseball Classic

Junior Caminero, Dominican Republic/Tampa Bay Rays

Caminero went to bat 20 times in the WBC, achieving 7 hits; 3 of which were home runs. Caminero batted .350 for average and 1.259 for OPS. Competition is easier, yet he did everything necessary for his country.

Ronald Acuna Jr., Venezuela/Atlanta Braves

Acuna is a World Baseball Classic Champion for Team Venezuela. He batted a moderate .263, but with a .963 OPS, 2 home runs, 10 runs scored, 7 walks, and 2 stolen bases. Acuna is one of our favorite players of this fantasy baseball season.

Roman Anthony, USA/Boston Red Sox

Anthony plans for big things with the Red Sox this year, and so far, we have seen it in the WBC. Anthony batted .280 with an OPS of .920. He added 2 home runs, 7 RBI's, and 5 walks. It can be said that this competition is fiercer than anything Anthony would get in the minor leagues and spring training, so these numbers are quite promising.

Oneil Cruz, Dominican Republic/Pittsburgh Pirates

Cruz's sample size was 8 at-bats deep; however, he made the most of it with 2 home runs, a .600 batting average, only a 2.750 OPS, and 3 walks. Cruz must break out this season; if he does, the Pirates may actually be sleeper playoff contenders, as Cruz may also be a fantasy baseball steal.

Aaron Nola, Italy/Philadelphia Phillies

Nola was a key reason for Italy's surge to the semifinals. He achieved a 1.00 ERA across 9 IP, taking down 8 strikeouts and walking only two batters. One of these games included facing the champions, Team Venezuela.

Logan Webb, USA/San Francisco Giants

Webb did everything that Team USA asked of him, pitching 8.2 innings with just 1 earned run on 5 hits and 1 walk. Webb's competition may have been softer than what he will see come April, but it was dominance indeed.

Losers from the World Baseball Classic

Bryce Harper, USA/Philadelphia Phillies

Harper almost saved face with his two-run shot late in the final. However, Harper leaves the WBC disappointed with a .214 batting average, also leading the event in strikeouts with 8. Surely, he will turn things around for Opening Day.

Aaron Judge, USA/New York Yankees

Team USA looked upon their "Captain America" and got nothing. Judge batted .222, struck out 7 times, and failed to make any big play when Team USA needed it in the final. Is the moment too big for Judge? That is all the talk of today.

Jacob Marsee, Italy/Miami Marlins

Marsee looked great as a rookie, batting .294 in 2025. However, he looked bad on Team Italy, batting .174 across 29 plate appearances. The young player will be asked to improve in 2026 when he rejoins the Marlins.

Heliot Ramos, Puerto Rico/San Francisco Giants

Puerto Rico failed to play too many elite teams, yet Ramos could not get it done against even the most subpar pitchers. Ramos, a 20+ home run player, batted .063 across 22 plate appearances, striking out 7 times.

Seth Lugo, Puerto Rico/Kansas City Royals

In 4.1 IP for Team Puerto Rico, Lugo allowed 6 hits, 4 walks, and 1 hit-by-pitch, recording an 8.31 ERA. The sample size is small, so we panic a little, but Lugo has a small chance of showing up to the end of spring training and getting a small chance of showing up, getting a small chance, because he did not look good at all.

Ranger Suarez, Venezuela/Boston Red Sox

Suarez joins the Red Sox with big things in store. Suarez joined Team Venezuela with big things yet to be seen. In 4.2 IP, Suarez allowed 6 hits, 4 walks, and 2 home runs, placing his ERA at 11.57.

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