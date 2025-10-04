Start 'Em & Sit 'Em NFL Week 5: R.J. Harvey Vs. TreVeyon Henderson
Rookie running backs have made a massive impact on fantasy football to start the 2025 NFL season. Entering Sunday’s slate of Week 5 action, fantasy owners will hope for big performances from Denver Broncos running back R.J. Harvey and New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson.
Harvey and the Broncos will go on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, coming off a 28-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. Harvey made noise with an encouraging fantasy performance, presenting optimism among fantasy owners.
On the other end, Henderson and the Patriots will also look to build on a Week 4 win, taking down the Carolina Panthers 42-13 to rebound from a loss the prior week. This weekend, New England will travel to take on the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East clash.
Fantasy owners may have a decision to make between Harvey and Henderson when building Week 5 lineups. Here’s our take on who should get the nod between the pair of rookie running backs.
The Case For RJ Harvey
Harvey has carved out consistent production in limited carries behind re-emerging veteran J.K. Dobbins. The UCF product’s efficient play has generated buzz in fantasy, coming off a breakout campaign versus the Bengals in Week 4. Matched up against a lowly Cincinnati defense, Harvey racked up 18 touches for 98 yards and a receiving touchdown, racking up 19.8 fantasy points among PPR leagues.
The rookie checked in at RB12 in PPR for Week 4, thanks to a memorable breakout fantasy performance. Harvey’s bump in volume from previous weeks helped pave the way for the best all-around performance of his young career. He and Dobbins should see plenty of touches in what projects to be a close matchup versus Philadelphia on Sunday.
The Case Against Harvey
Harvey has been unable to sustain consistent volume behind a breakout performance from Dobbins to start the season. Through four games, Dobbins has dominated the share of carries in Denver’s backfield, accounting for over 50% of the total carries in the running back group.
Harvey’s 14 carries in Week 4, more-than doubled his total volume for the season, elevating his share from 13 total carries through the first three weeks of action. In a tough matchup versus a stout Eagles defense, Harvey will need to continue his efficient production to ensure a consistent role throughout Sunday’s game.
The Case For TreVeyon Henderson
Henderson has seen a much closer split of carries behind the veteran back in his respective backfield, Rhamondre Stevenson. Entering Week 5, Henderson has received nearly 25% of the total share alongside the likes of Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, who has earned additional touches with efficient play over the past several weeks. Henderson has also seen the majority of the volume in the pass game among New England’s backfield.
His consistent volume has provided a safe floor for fantasy owners to bank on, while his production has fluctuated over recent weeks. In Week 4, Henderson posted a career-high 12.6 fantasy points with 46 yards from scrimmage and found the end zone for the first touchdown of his career. Recent trends project Henderson to continue expanding his role in the backfield, potentially making way for greater volume for the Ohio State rookie to build on.
The Case Against Henderson
Despite largely consistent production, Henderson’s production has proven inefficient at times this season. Through four games, the rookie is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry behind an offensive line that has performed inconsistently in its own regard, eclipsing 10.0 fantasy points in just two of his four games this season.
A tough matchup versus the Bills could generate doubt among fantasy owners as New England looks to pull off a notable upset versus a division rival in Week 5.
The Final Verdict
Both rookie running backs have made notable impacts on their respective offenses so far this season. Due to the total share in New England’s backfield, I’m going to roll with Harvey for a Week 5 start over Henderson. While Harvey is relegated to a role behind a cemented starter in Dobbins, Henderson is operating in a committee backfield, splitting carries with both Stevenson and Gibson.
Coming off a breakout campaign, Harvey projects to sustain a larger role in Week 5 despite a tougher matchup than Henderson’s individual matchup versus Buffalo’s defense. The Broncos rookie’s established role makes him an enticing pick, taking his efficient production into account so far this season.