Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 5
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings Week 5
1. Christian McCaffrey at Rams (Thurs.)
2. Jahmyr Gibbs at Bengals
3. Jonathan Taylor vs. Raiders
4. James Cook vs. Patriots
5. Saquon Barkley vs. Broncos
6. De’Von Achane at Panthers
7. Bucky Irving at Seahawks
8. Omarion Hampton vs. Commanders
9. Derrick Henry vs. Texans
10. Ashton Jeanty at Colts
Complete Week 5 running back rankings
Byes: Bears, Falcons, Packers, Steelers
Week 5 Start ‘Em: Running Backs
Start of the Week
Omarion Hampton vs. Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Hampton had a very slow start to the season, scoring a combined 11.6 fantasy points. Since then, however, he’s gone off for a combined 52.4 points and has seen a 45.9% touch share. He’ll continue to receive a ton of work against the Commanders, who allowed Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier to score a combined 39.2 fantasy points last week.
Start ‘Em
Quinshon Judkins vs. Vikings (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Judkins is the lead back in Cleveland, as he’s seen his touch share rise in three straight weeks, culminating in a 58.1% share last week. He’s also been matchup proof, putting up strong totals against good defenses like the Packers and Lions. The Vikings allowed 31.4 points to backup Kenneth Gainwell just last week, so start Judkins.
Trey Benson vs. Titans (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Benson wasn’t great in his first game as the Cardinals lead back, scoring just 10.4 fantasy points. He did lead the backfield with a near 30% touch share, however, and this week’s matchup against the Titans makes him a nice flex option. In the last two weeks, their defense has allowed Jonathan Taylor and Woody Marks to score 60.7 combined points.
Cam Skattebo at Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Skattebo posted a decent 13 fantasy points last weekend, but his touch share was 48.2% in the absence of Tyrone Tracy Jr. I’d expect another big workload this week too, as a matchup against the Saints makes Skattebo an attractive fantasy starter. In their first four games, their defense has allowed three backs to beat them for at least 18 fantasy points.
David Montgomery at Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Montgomery put up a huge stinker last week, scoring a mere 1.2 fantasy points in a win over the Browns. Still, I’d keep the faith and start him in a plus matchup against the Bengals. Their defense has allowed five different runners to score at least 15.4 fantasy points in their first four games, so I’d look for Montgomery to bounce back in Week 5.
More Starts
• Javonte Williams at Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Chuba Hubbard vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Nick Chubb at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 5 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Chase Brown vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Brown’s value has taken a hit at the start of the season, as have most of the Bengals players in the absence of Joe Burrow. And while it’s hard to sit him, I would beware this week’s matchup against the Lions. Their defense has held Josh Jacobs, D’Andre Swift and Derrick Henry to a combined 38.6 points, so Brown could post another forgettable line.
Sit ‘Em
Jordan Mason at Browns (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Mason will likely be an active in a lot of leagues this week, but I would temper expectations against the Browns. Besides Jahmyr Gibbs, no back has scored more than 13.1 points versus Cleveland after the first four weeks. That includes holding Derrick Henry to just 2.3 points in Week 2, and David Montgomery to 1.2 points just last week.
Tony Pollard at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Pollard has seen plenty of volume in the Titans offense, but it’s rarely equated to fantasy points. In fact, he’s averaging just 10.4 points in the first four weeks in the league’s worst offense. He’ll be a risky flex against the Cardinals, who have held Alvin Kamara, Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet under 14 fantasy points in games this season.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Croskey-Merritt hasn’t met the “too high” expectations he received after the Commanders traded Brian Robinson Jr. He hasn’t started a game, even after Austin Ekeler was lost for the year, and his touch share hasn’t been anything to write home about either. The Chargers have also surrendered the fourth-fewest points to runners in 2025.
Isiah Pacheco at Jaguars (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC): Pacheco found the end zone last week, but he still saw a meager 15.8% touch share as he continues to share the work with Kareem Hunt. He’ll be a risk-reward flex this week, as Pacheco faces a Jaguars defense that’s allowed just 3.5 yards per rush and no rushing touchdowns to runners in their first four games of the season.
More Sits
• Rhamondre Steveson at Bills (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
• Zach Charbonnet vs. Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
• RJ Harvey at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS)