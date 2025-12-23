Justin Jefferson Leads List of 5 Big Name Receivers to Sit in Week 17

Week 17 is here, and it's time to celebrate with a fantasy football championship. We need to ensure that we don't have any duds in our lineups this week. Our wideouts could be the most important options this week. These are the wide receivers you should sit on your bench in Week 17.

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

On the surface, it's reasonable to consider starting Jefferson on Christmas Day against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are allowing the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season, and Jefferson is still one of the best wide receivers this season. However, he is going to have Max Brosmer throwing him the ball this week, and they have given us no reason to believe that Jefferson will lead the team in targets even if he wasn't.

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) scores a touchdown defended by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the second quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Chargers' wide receivers are already a tricky group to navigate on any given week, but this week, they are facing the Houston Texans' defense. Houston is allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to the position this season. This week is the exact opposite of last week against the Dallas Cowboys. We are avoiding this entire WR corps this week.

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have a tough matchup for wide receivers against the Buffalo Bills this week. They are allowing the eighth-fewest fantasy points to the position this season. That's not enough for us to avoid both their star receivers, but it is enough to avoid one of them. We are planting our flag on AJ Brown and leaving Smith out of our lineups this week. Brown has been the hotter hand over the back half of the season.

Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

We are putting Harrison on the shelf for championship week. He returned to action in Week 16 and caught just one pass for 14 yards. Harrison is playing hurt and being underutilized. There is no way we are playing him this week against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. In Week 17, he has a low floor and no ceiling.

Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If you have still been rolling with Egbuka, it's time to go away with him this week. Baker Mayfield can't throw him accurate passes, the Miami Dolphins are a tough matchup for wide receivers, and now there are too many mouths to feed in Tampa Bay. If you started him last week, you're lucky you got anything out of him with his one 40-yard reception. Do not go back to that well with a title on the line.

