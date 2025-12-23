Bold Predictions for Christmas Day Football See Jared Goff Crashing Santa's Sleigh

Christmas Day Football looks to be less-than-stellar, but we never know until we know. The Cowboys face the Commanders, the Lions take on the Vikings, and the Broncos look to own the Chiefs. Regardless of the outcomes, we do have some bold predictions to make. They may, or may not benefit your Fantasy Football team in Championship Week. Best of luck to you. Here are five bold predictions from my Christmas spirit to your coach.

4 Cowboys' Finish Top-3 at their Position

The Commanders are lost in their season, as their defense is lost on the football field. They are 31st in Total Defense and no better than 26th in either Pass or Run Defense. Here is how they rank by defense vs position:

Quarterbacks: 29th

Running Backs: 27th

Wide Receivers: 27th

Tight Ends: 31st

As for the Cowboys offense, they are 1st in Passing Offense and 17th in Rushing Offense. However, Javonte Williams is a high-volume back, thus confirming his RB11 status in Fantasy Football.

Back when these teams met earlier this season, the Cowboys rang victorius 44-22. Prescott had 264 Yards and 3 Touchdowns. Williams had 116 Yards and 1 Touchdown. Lamb and Pickens combined for 192 Yards and 1 Touchdown.

Jared Goff Finishes Outside of Top-20 Quarterbacks

The Minnesota Vikings bring as much pressure as any team in the NFL. In fact, they blitz at a 47% rate, 11% higher than any other NFL team. Brian Flores loves to disguise and win with pressure.

Goff's biggest glaring weakness is his immobility. One would think that Detroit is elite in their pass blocking, but they are just 11th. The key to beating the Lions is to fluster Goff. The Steelers were the most recent team to show this.

These two teams last met on November 9th. The Vikings upset the Lions, in Ford Field, by a score of 27-24. Goff was sacked (5) times, despite rattling off 284 Yards and 2 Touchdowns. Perhaps Flores elapses those 5 Sacks for even more in Minnesota.

Chiefs are Shut Out by the Broncos Defense

It is a bad time to own any Chiefs players. They are possibly going to run with Chris Oladokun. Many people, including myself, did not know that this man existed 48 hours ago. Well, he does, and he plans to start.

.@1Chrisoladokun0 🇳🇬, a 2022 7th Round selection (Pittsburgh) saw his first NFL action with limited snaps for the @Chiefs in the final regular season game of 2024.



Following Patrick Mahomes' Week 15 injury, Oladokun was signed to the active roster from the practice squad to back… pic.twitter.com/goqF7wnAg8 — NFL Africa (@NFLAfrica) December 22, 2025

Oladkun is a 7th round draft pick in 2022, out of South Dakota State. He spent six years in college and is already 28 Years of Age. Prior to Week 16, Oladokun had never played a snap. He now must face a daunting Broncos defense, while playing with a roster that has surely given up any desire to play too hard, risking themselves for 2026.

The Broncos are actually just the 7th best defense, per the FPI. They are 8th in Total Defense and 5th in Yards Allowed. Maybe Oladokun will surprise us, but all the data we have says otherwise. Even if not shutout, the Chiefs would amaze me if they elapsed two touchdowns worth of scoring offense. All Chiefs' are heavily downgraded.

Broncos Rest their Fantasy Football Studs in the 2nd Half

This is a game that is a double-edged sword. Though the Broncos have a great matchup, being favored by (13.0) points, they also look to the playoffs. This could mean that, if the Broncos get up big and early, they will play cautious. This team not only is worried about the playoffs, but they may have a Week 18 game of division-deciding implications against the Chargers.

What this means is that RJ Harvey may do well, and benefit from a run script. However, most Broncos have their favorable matchup offset by team management that may render your Broncos players risky in Week 17.

