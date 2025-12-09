Three Rookie Running Backs Top List of the 5 Must Start Running Backs in Week 15

The fantasy football playoffs are here, and it's time to set our first playoff lineups. We have no room for error now because a bad decision could end our season. Perhaps the most important decisions to get right are the running backs. These are the running backs who should start in Week 15.

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Hampton returned from his broken ankle on Monday Night Football and was clearly eased back into action. He saw 13 carries to Kimani Vidal's 14 carries. That is going to drastically change, and that starts this week. Even in his first week back. Hampton rushed for 56 yards on 4.3 yards per carry, while Vidal rushed for 44 yards on 3.1 yards per carry. Even with a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, we are rolling with Hampton this week.

Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) signals a first down during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nick Chubb was already fading in the Texans' backfield, but he suffered a rib injury in Week 14 and gave way to Marks as a bell-cow back. Marks was given 26 carries and three targets. He turned those opportunities into 76 yards and a touchdown. This week, Houston will face off with the Arizona Cardinals, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

Devin Neal, New Orleans Saints

We are starting Neal this week, assuming Alvin Kamara doesn't return to action. He has been seeing massive volume and is coming off a 19-carry game, in which he rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown. This week, he will be matched up against the Carolina Panthers, who are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. However, if Kamara does return, we'd probably go in a different direction.

Chris Rodriguez Jr, Washington Commanders

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos with offensive tackle George Fant (77) in the second quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Rodriguez is the clear top back in Washington, and he has an incredible matchup in Week 15. Last week, he carried the ball 10 times for 52 yards at 5.2 yards per carry. Rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt simply has not been good at all this season outside of one game. This week, the Commanders will be playing the New York Giants, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh Steelers

If you need a flex option this week, Gainwell is a big piece of the Steelers' offense. He carried the ball four times for a team-high 15 yards and a touchdown, and caught six of seven targets for another 27 yards. Gainwell has a middle-of-the-pack matchup this week against the Miami Dolphins.

