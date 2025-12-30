While most of our fantasy seasons have ended, there are still some of us setting our lineups. However, this week can be tricky because some teams have nothing to play for and are either benching or limiting their players. One of the positions that will be toughest to get right is the running backs. These are the running backs that should be in your lineup for Week 18.

TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

The Patriots will be playing for the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. There is no doubt that they will be giving it their all against the Miami Dolphins, a division rival they tend to struggle against. It was Rhamondre Stevenson who had the huge game in Week 17, but Henderson still had 19 carries and a big game of his own. This week, we expect him to have that massive game out of the backfield. Miami is allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to running backs this season and struggles to contain fast backs when they get the ball in space.

Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers will play a winner-take-all game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South Title this weekend. We can look at all the numbers and stats, but it comes down to this: Carolina is going to win because the Bucs have been terrible for a long time. They aren't good on either side of the ball, which is perfect for an opposing running back. Dowdle carried the ball 12 times and saw five carries in Week 17, while Chuba Hubbard had four carries and three targets. Tampa is allowing the 11th-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

Audric Estime, New Orleans Saints

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Audric Estime (30) celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans with New Orleans Saints guard Torricelli Simpkins III (68) during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

In a surprising turn of events, Estime served as the clear RB1 in New Orleans last week. He carried the ball 14 times for 94 yards and a touchdown, and caught his lone target for four yards. He was the only player to do anything on the ground for the Saints. We expect him to get plenty of run once again this week against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

Sampson was the lead back in Cleveland last week with Quinshon Judkins out, leading the backfield in both carries and targets. While he wasn't productive in a tough matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the matchup won't be tough in Week 18. The Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to running backs.

Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

We expect the Chiefs' running backs to find success this week against the Las Vegas Raiders, who are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points in the league to running backs and are incentivized to lose. The only debate is whether it's Hunt or Isiah Pacheco who should start. For us, we are going with Hunt because he is a better pass-catcher and gets the majority of the goal-line work.

More Fantasy Football News for Week 18