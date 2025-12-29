Top Week 18 Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups Including Emanuel Wilson & Malik Davis

Week 18 is here, and it's time for our final waiver wire of the season for those who are still playing in Week 18. This is a massive week for the waiver wire because there are a lot of players who could be rested, leaving fantasy owners in need of help. There will be a lot of banged-up running backs rested this week. These are the top running back pickups for Week 18.

Emanuel Wilson, Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs is clearly nowhere close to being healthy, and it's hard to imagine that the Packers will risk getting him even more injured in the final week of the season before they look to make a deep playoff run. In Week 17, he handled just four carries for three yards. While we don't expect him to be active, he isn't much of a threat if he is. Wilson should step in as the lead back in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings. The last time he played against Minnesota, he rushed 28 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Malik Davis, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis (34) runs the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars running back D'Ernest Johnson (25) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Javonte Williams exited the Cowboys' Week 17 matchup and did not return. If he cannot play in Week 18, Davis is the clear next man up. Last week, with Williams going down late in the first half, Davis carried the ball 20 times for 103 yards. He will have a great matchup this week against the New York Giants, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

Audric Estime, New Orleans Saints

Estime stepped up as the clear RB1 in New Orleans in Week 17. He carried the ball 14 times for 94 yards and a touchdown and caught his lone target for four yards. Evan Hull saw just two carries for three yards, and Taysom Hill three carries for zero yards. Neither of them was targeted in the passing attack. In Week 18, the Saints will play the Atlanta Falcons, who are in the bottom half of the league when it comes to slowing down fantasy running backs.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) runs against the Giants defense, Sunday, December 14, 2025. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Croskey-Merritt once again stepped in for Chris Rodriguez Jr in Week 17 and had another impressive performance. He carried the ball 11 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 9.5 yards per carry. We'd expect that Rodriguez will be available this week, but JCM should have carved out a larger role in this offense. In Week 16, with Rodriguez playing, Croskey-Merritt still saw eight carries and scored a touchdown.

Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

Sampson stepped in as the lead rusher for the Browns in Week 17 with Quinshon Judkins now on injured reserve. He led the team with 11 carries and led all running backs with three targets. Fellow rookie Raheim Sanders carried the ball eight times and was targeted twice. Neither back was productive in a tough matchup, but in Week 18, Cleveland plays the Cincinnati Bengals, who are allowing the most fantasy points to running backs this season.

