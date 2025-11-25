Justin Jefferson Highlights List of 5 Star Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 13
Thanksgiving week is here, and it's time to set our lineups for Week 13. There are no byes this week, so we are going to have to bench some pretty good options this week. Still, the tough decisions have to be made. These are the wide receivers you should sit in Week 13.
Sit Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings, in Week 13
This is a tough one. After last year, most fantasy owners thought that Jefferson was quarterback-proof. Then we had to watch him with the woefully bad JJ McCarthy. With McCarthy dealing with a concussion, things could get even worse this week for Jefferson. He will have to beat a tough Seattle Seahawks secondary, which is allowing the 12-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. His quarterback could potentially be Max Brosmer in this game. This game could get ugly.
Sit Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers, in Week 13
McMillan is having a great rookie season, but we are concerned not only for him but the entire Carolina Panthers' offense this week. The Panthers are playing against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. This defense is going to get at Bryce Young and cause all types of problems for him. It's not that McMillan is a terrible option, but with no byes this week, there is a decent chance that you could find a better option. We'd prefer to avoid every fantasy option on the Panthers this week.
Sit Michael Pittman Jr, Indianapolis Colts, in Week 13
The Colts have a tough matchup this week against the Houston Texans. They are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Houston has only allowed 109 receptions on 201 targets to wide receivers this season. That is the best rate in the league, and only two teams have allowed fewer receptions. This defense is designed to slow down players like Pittman. If Indy is going to have success on the outside, they'll have to hit big plays on the outside with a guy like Alec Pierce. It's unlikely they'll be able to pick Houston apart with any type of consistency.
Sit Deebo Samuel Jr, Washington Commanders, in Week 13
The Commanders are matched up against the Denver Broncos this week, who could be getting Patrick Surtain II back. Despite losing him, they are still allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. There is no chance that we are banking on the duo of Marcus Mariota and Samuel to overcome this defense in Week 13.
Sit Andrei Iosivas, Cincinnati Bengals, in Week 13
Iosivas had a solid game last week with Ja'Marr Chase suspended. He caught four of seven targets for 61 yards. It stands to reason that he would have another good game this week with Tee Higgins out with a concussion. We wouldn't go back to him this week, though. Higgins exited last week with a concussion, leaving Iosivas as the WR1 for the trailing Bengals. Higgins is great, but he also doesn't command the volume that Chase does. With no byes this week, there are almost certainly better options for fantasy owners.