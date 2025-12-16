Rashee Rice is Still a Must-Start in Fantasy Even Without Mahomes, Plus 4 Other Wide Receivers to Start in Week 16

As we head toward the second round of the fantasy football playoffs, we have to get prepared to set our lineups. If we make a mistake now, it could cost us our season. We don't want to leave a wide receiver out of our lineup who could have a huge week. These are the wide receivers who should be in your lineup in Week 16.

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

The absence of Patrick Mahomes will raise concerns about Rice heading into Week 16. We are still rolling with him this week against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. We'd expect the Chiefs to try to hide Gardner Minshew a bit by sticking with shorter passes to Rice and allowing him to make plays with the ball in his hands.

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) looks on before a play during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Despite scoring two touchdowns during the stretch, McMillan has looked great the past three weeks. He's totaled just five receptions for 103 yards during this three-game span. It's understandable if fantasy owners are hesitant to go back to him after he just caught two of four targets for 25 yards in Week 15. However, we are going back to him this week in a favorable matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

There are reasons not to want to roll with Smith. He's the WR2 on an offense that often has a low-volume passing attack with a struggling quarterback. Nevertheless, we are not going away from Smith this week in a matchup against the Washington Commanders, who are allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Smith comes with risk, but this is a good enough matchup to make him worth the risk.

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) carries the ball after a reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

We don't love the Chargers' passing attack, but McConkey is a must-start against the Dallas Cowboys' defense. No defense is giving up more fantasy points to wide receivers this season. This is too good a matchup to start McConkey in. Even if both he and his quarterback, Justin Herbert, have been inconsistent. The Cowboys' pass defense has been so awful that you can also consider starting Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen.

Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

As of now, we are assuming that Rome Odunze will not play in Week 16 after re-aggravating his foot in pregame warmups for Week 15. It doesn't make a whole lot of sense to risk Odunze doing further damage when they are going to need him for the playoffs. With Odunze out last week, Burden led the Bears in targets, receptions, and receiving yards, catching six of seven targets for 84 yards.

