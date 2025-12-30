Andy Borregales and 2 Other Must-Start Kickers in Week 18 Fantasy Football

We are looking for kickers that hit bullseyes with relative ease. Once we find these kickers, we meet our destiny. That destiny? It has us with high-ouput kickers to lead use to Fantasy Football victory. Forget about Quarterbacks, Running Backs, and any other position. Kickers can lead us to victory if we strategize correctly. They can range for Zero-to-20+ Points. This range is as high as any position in the game. These are three must-start kickers in Week 18.

Will Reichard, MIN (vs Packers)

“This guy is wired the right way” - Special Teams Coordinator Matt Daniels on @WillReichard's season pic.twitter.com/0JV9LmelWw — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 30, 2025

The magic word for must-start kickers is — Indoors. When we play indoors, we have a 10/10 weather rating. This advantage is massive for kickers, and it is what we must look for. Reichard has one legitimate miss on the season. The fact that he has played just (6) outdoors games this year helps his fact.

The Vikings host the Packers in Week 18. The Vikings are a bottom-tiered offense, but Reichard is still dead-on the NFL average of (2.0) Attempts per Game. Meanwhile, a Parsons-less Packers defense is on a bad stretch defensively, allowing (25.3) Points per Game over their last four.

Andy Borregales, NE (vs Dolphins)

The great news is that Foxborough looks to have very pleasant weather for a winter game in the northeast. As of now, the 4:25pm Kickoff has a 0% chance of rain with 3mph winds.

Borregales is an average NFL kicker, being 26-for-30 on the season. He is perfect from inside 40 Yards. The Patriots are an NFL offense, facing a bottom-half Dolphins defense. All applicable factors outlook favorably for Borregales in a game that the Patriots must win without risking too much, such as 4th down go-for attempts.

Eddy Pineiro, SF (vs Seahawks)

Until Pineiro proves us wrong, we will be giddy about starting him. Pineiro has (1) miss all season long. He is an unlikely hero for this team after they released Jake Moody early in the year.

San Francisco will host this game in the Super Bowl venue — Levi's Stadium. It will rain in San Francisco, but ending in the early afternoon on Saturday. Being a 5:00pm local kickoff, the weather should be great for Pineiro with just 5mph winds around kickoff, and coming down towards the 2nd half.

The 49ers are arguably the best offense in the NFL at the moment. They will face a good Seahawks defense. Nonetheless, the over/under is set at (49.5). Vegas believes that we will see many scoring opportunities in thus game, favoring Pineiro's accurate upside.

