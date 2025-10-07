Andy Borregales and 2 Other Must-Start Week 6 Fantasy Football Kickers
Week 5 did not go quite as planned at the kicker position. We found the Bills get upset by the Patriots which saw Matt Prater finish as the K8. Spencer Shrader went down injured with a knee injury, and he will the miss season. Jason Myers was our third pick, but struggled to score despite a shootout in Seattle (K22). Some weeks, things don't go our, or your way, but all we can do is keep crunching data and finding nuggets. Week 6 has some new names with high-upside.
Rostered Statistics are per ESPN Leagues*
Cam Little (Vs SEA) - 47% Rostered
The young kicker has been awesome so far this season. The kid made a 70 yarder in the preseason and continues to make rocket-kicks, nearly kicking these short kicks over the net. The new age of NFL kickers are making their mark. First, Brandon Aubrey and now, Cam Little. He is the K9 on the season and although having two misses, his upside is massive. Little can easily make 50, 60+ yarders and will have to opportunity in Week 6. Jacksonville sees a pleasant weather forecast this Sunday. This game itself has an over/under of 46.5 points. I project Little to have 10.2 Points this week.
Andy Borregales (@ NO) - 1% Rostered
The rookie was one of two drafted kickers and he had his coming out party in Week 6. The Patriots defeated the Bills and Borregales contributed by going 3/3, including one 50+ yarder. We know that kickers love domes and Borregales get that in New Orleans this week. The Patriots are implied to score 24.5 Points. I project Borregales to have 9.8 Points this week. He is owned in just 1% of leagues so if you have your kicker on a bye week, go grab Borregales.
Brandon McManus (Vs CIN) - 7% Rostered
Green Bay has some pleasant weather in town all week long, stretching through Sunday. This helps out McManus. He is the K25 this season, but Week 6 should give him high-upside. The Packers come off of a bye week and should be fully energized to pounce on the struggling Bengals. The Packers are favored to win by a whopping 14.5 Points, implying them to score 30.0 Points. I am not worried by McManus' two misses this year. The veteran is trustworthy at home. I project McManus to have 11.2 Points this week.
Kickers are very streamable on a weekly basis. Last week, this is what we saw: Eddy Piniero (K2 - 3% Rost), Blake Grupe (K3 - 0% Rost), Andy Borregales (K4 - 1% Rost), Joey Slye (K6 - 2% Rost), Ryan Fitzgerald (K7 - 3% Rost). If you see high-scoring output, good weather, and a team that will settle for field goals often, that kicker may very well be startable.