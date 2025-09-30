Spencer Shrader and 2 Other Must-Start Week 5 Fantasy Football Kickers
How about a round of applause for kickers? In Week 4, (13) kickers had scored 10+ points in standard kicker scoring formats (Bonuses 40-49, 50+). I will be the first to admit, I could have done better in our must-starts last week, but I will continue to put my best foot forward on a weekly basis. We had: Brandon McManus (K7), Tyler Loop (K14), Will Lutz (K28). Let's bounce back this week and start these kickers.
Matt Prater (vs NE)
You may call him an old man, but he still kicks, and very well. Prater is 8/9 this season with 13 XPM. This ranks him as the K5 in fantasy football this season. When on an offense like the Bills have, you will find value. Tyler Bass has wreaped that benefit, and now does Prater. He is owned in about 60% of fantasy leagues and started in even less. If you can stream him this week, I like him a lot. Buffalo has an early weather forecast of low 70's and minimal wind. The Bills are implied to score 29.5 Points. I project 10.8 Points for Prater.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 5 Ranking: K3
Spencer Shrader (vs LVR)
Who is the K1 in fantasy football? Aubrey? Butker? Dicker? No, it is Spencer Shrader of the Indianapolis Colts. Through one month, the Colts appear to be the real deal. Without a missed coverage, they would have upset the Rams on the road.
This season, Shrader is 13/14 with 12 XPM, including one game-winner. Amazingly enough, Shrader is only owned in 47% of leagues. You cannot have the K1 have 13.5 Points per Game and be owned that low. It shows how people dismiss kickers, but he literally has more PPG than Ja'Marr Chase. The Raiders now come to Lucas Oil Stadium and their defense should allow the Colts to put up even more points. The Colts are implied to score 27.0 Points this week. I project 10.5 Points for Shrader.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 5 Ranking: K2
Jason Myers (vs TB)
Myers also shows just how little fantasy football managers care about a kicker. Roll your eyes all you want, but kickers matter. They will likely outscore at least 1/3rd of your roster, and most of your roster on their best weeks. That is exactly what Myers is doing.
Myers is the K3 in fantasy football and now he see's another favorable Week 5 matchup. He may be 9/11 this season, but he has been a yearly staple among all kickers. I will trust the veteran, at home, to do well. The Buccaneers defense has been vulnerable to the pass and the Seahawks should move the ball just fine. The weather forecast see's a rare, nice forecast in Seattle. The Seahawks are implied to score just 24 Points, but I am confident that they go over. I project 9.7 Points for Myers.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 5 Ranking: K8