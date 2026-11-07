Arch Manning & Ryan Wingo Headline Week 10 College Fantasy Football Sits

Entering Week 10 of the College Fantasy Football season, fantasy managers face high-stakes lineup decisions. At this point in the year, reputation alone can lead you straight into a trap. High-profile names, early-season production, or shiny season-long stat lines often blind managers to glaring matchup risks, collapsing offensive line play, or quietly declining efficiency.

Quarterbacks to Avoid

Arch Manning, Texas (@ Missouri-12:00 PM ET)

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks on from the sidelines after a medical check during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Manning brings marquee name recognition, playing on the road in a hostile SEC environment at Faurot Field creates high risk. Missouri's defensive front excels at generating early pressure without needing to blitz. When forced out of his rhythm, Manning's accuracy and turnover avoidance drops significantly. Texas will likely prioritize controlling the line of scrimmage with their ground game rather than putting the game entirely on Manning's shoulders.

Keelon Russell, Alabama (@ LSU-3:30 PM ET)

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) leaves the field after the Crimson Tide win at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Texas A&M 31-20. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Russell has shown great potential taking over the Crimson Tide offense, and playing in an iconic game like Alabama vs. LSU makes him feel like a big-stage option fantasy managers want to start. Death Valley in November is a nightmare environment for a young quarterback. LSUs front seven thrives on pressuring signal-callers, and Alabama's offensive line has struggled with pass protection on the road, allowing pressure on over a third of the team's dropbacks.

Running Backs to Sit: Beware the Traps

Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami (@ Notre Dame-6:30 PM ET)

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal talks to running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) during the fourth quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fletcher Jr. has been a steady touchdown-dependent option for Miami, frequently seeing red-zone touches in the Hurricanes' explosive offense. Notre Dame's defense suffocates opponent ground attacks inside the 20-yard line, giving up just three rushing scores all season. With freshman sensation Javian Mallory continuing to take away early-down snaps and third-down work, Fletcher's ceiling is capped around 10 to 12 carries.

Jaden Baugh, Florida (vs. Oklahoma-6:45 PM ET)

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators running back Jaden Baugh (13) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baugh remains Florida's primary goal-line option and entered the season as a breakout candidate in Jon Sumrall's run-heavy scheme. Florida's backfield has degenerated into an outright three-headed committee, eroding Baugh's touch volume to just 10-13 carries per contest. Oklahoma's defense excels at penetration, stopping runs at or behind the line of scrimmage at one of the highest rates in the SEC. Baugh does not generate enough passing-game usage to compensate for a tough matchup on the ground.

Wide Receivers to Sit

Ryan Wingo, Texas (@ Missouri-12:00 PM ET)

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) makes a catch against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Facing a Missouri secondary that excels at clamping down on outside vertical threats and limiting big yards after catch, Wingo possesses immense physical talent, playing on the road in an intense SEC environment at Missouri makes him a risky option.

Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma (@ Florida-6:45 PM ET)

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III (1) reacts after a first down catch during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sooners travel to the swamp to take on a desperate Florida defense. Sategna III is a dangerous deep threat, but Oklahoma's passing offense has struggled to establish consistent rhythm on the road. The Swamp environment historically suppresses explosive passing metrics, and Florida's secondary has prioritized taking away the deep ball.

Tight Ends to Avoid

Lawson Luckie, Georgia (@ Ole Miss-6:30 PM ET)

Oct 31, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie (7) runs the ball as Florida Gators linebacker Ty Jackson (7) defends during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luckie has flashed red-zone upside for Georgia, but the Rebels' defense excels at neutralizing middle-of-the-field passing concepts and limiting tight end seam routes. With Georgia focusing on establishing the ground game and leaning heavily on their wide receivers on the outside to match Ole Miss' pace, Luckie's target volume will be heavily constrained.

Brett Norfleet, Missouri (vs. Texas-12:00 PM ET)

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kip Lewis (10) breaks up a pass intended for Missouri Tigers tight end Brett Norfleet (87) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Missouri Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Oklahoma won 17-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Norfleet is an essential blocking piece and red-zone asset for Missouri's offense, but Texas presents one of the stingiest defenses in the country against tight ends. The Longhorns' linebackers and safties posses elite speed to lock down short-to-intermediate routes, preventing yards after the catch. In a low-scoring, possession-oriented battle where Missouri ill need to strike downfield to stay competitive, Norfleet's target share takes a major back seat.

Week 10 Strategy

Heading into the stretch run of the college fantasy season, week-to-week lineup survival comes down to trusting context over name recognition. Every player featured in this week's sit guide, from top-tier QB's to primary backfield volume drivers, carries season-long appeal, but their Week 10 matchups presents floor-collapsing risks.