Woody Marks, Tetairoa McMillan Shine in Week 12 Fantasy Football Rookie Stock Watch
The 2025 Rookie Draft Class has provided an array of Fantasy Football gems. However, it has not been a 100% hit rate. Some guys have thrilled us while others have stumped us. Winners include Emeka Egbuka and Tyler Warren while losers are Omarion Hampton and Matthew Golden. Week-by-week, I keep you updated on the trending stock of all notable rookies. This is where they stand ahead of Week 12.
QUARTERBACKS
Cam Ward - Neutral
He had another less-than-impressive statline versus the Texans, going 194 yards and a pick. Nothing to see here until next year.
Jaxson Dart - High
Dart missed Week 11 due to injury, but he is due back this upcoming week versus the Lions. Despite many injuries, he stands as the QB15 while not having started until Week 4.
Tyler Shough - Rising
He exits the bye week and steps into face Atlanta in a tougher matchup. Nonetheless, Shough looked amazing in his Week 10 start, and I am optimistic in his future.
Dillon Gabriel - Low
Gabriel exited Week 11 in concussion protocol. He will return to start when cleared, but lacks any value to be had in Fantasy Football.
Shedeur Sanders - Bad
I can't blame him a ton since he had not played any snaps with the first team offense. However, Sanders did play very badly in Week 11 and will not see the field if Gabriel is cleared to play.
RUNNING BACKS
Ashton Jeanty - Neutral
Another poor performance was put out by Jeanty in Week 11. It was another week where he was not a ton to blame. He is an RB2 this year, but will have huge dynasty upside in 2026.
TreVeyon Henderson - Rising
Rhamondre Stevenson is due back this week and that should devalue Henderson. Nonetheless, he had (3) Touchdowns in Week 11 and surely has earned an increased role to be Flex viable.
Quinshon Judkins - Neutral
Judkins has struggled, failing to meet >10 points over his last three games. His volume still remains high, so favorable matchups should have him back as a mid-to-high-end RB2.
RJ Harvey - Elevated
I am not too worried about the McLaughlin touchdown in Week 11. Harvey owned this backfield and had bad Red Zone luck. This should change with high upside after the bye week.
Woody Marks - Elevated
Marks has maintained to lead this Running Back room with (18) Attempts in Week 11. Marks is the RB30 despite lacking his increase prior to Week 7.
Kyle Monangai - Slight Rise
The snap-split in Chicago seems to be a near 50/50 split between Monangai and Swift. This bodes well being on a high-end rushing offense. Monangai has Flex value.
Omarion Hampton - Bad
Hampton still has not been activated to his 21-day practice window. Coach Harbaugh had said that Week 13 may be his earliest return, but that trends more likely to Week 15-16. I am a bit nervous that Hampton may not see the field this season, but we remain hopeful.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Tetairoa McMillan - High
McMillan played his best game of his season in Week 11, going 8-130-2 Touchdowns. McMillan is the WR9 and has been absolutely awesome for owners.
Emeka Egbuka - Neutral
He followed up a great Week 10 with a poor Week 11. However, his target share remains very high. The Buccaneers offense must step back into gear to return to Egbuka Top-5 value.
Matthew Golden - Low
The team needs to use him in a more high-leverage role. He is the WR78 and has zero value to be started.
Tez Johnson - Neutral
Johnson has good upside, but he is more touchdown reliant than anything. He had (3) Targets for (1) Reception and (6) Yards in Week 11.
Elic Ayomanor - Low
I will reiterate our weekly outlook of Ayomanor. He lacks much to be had as the WR2 on a very bad offense.
Tory Horton - Low
Horton is hoping to come off of injury this week. He has fallen to WR4 with the addition of Rashid Shaheed.
Luther Burden III - Slight Rise
Burden has seen an increased target share in recent week. He has a 12% Target Share over his last two games. If any injuries occur, a big role could be in store.
Chimere Dike - Falling
He is an explosive player, but Dike has more kick returning upside that receiving. After an (8) Target Week 8, Dike has (19) Total Yards over his last two games.
TIGHT ENDS
Tyler Warren - High
He is the TE3 and he keeps going. It is to be noted that the Colts have a very difficult upcoming schedule.
Oronde Gadsden II - Neutral
His production has dipped in recent weeks, but I would not panic. He has at least five targets in each of those games. Post-bye week, he still has a high ceiling.
Colston Loveland - High
He continues to produce as a high-volume option in this Bears offense. He seemingly is the number two pass-catcher in Chicago and is a must-start.
Harold Fannin Jr. - Neutral
The volume is fantastic with Fannin Jr. He has five or more targets in all but one game this year. If Njoku leaves, Fannin Jr. is a Top-10 Tight End in 2026.
Mason Taylor - Falling
He was expected to have ultra-high volume, but the additions of Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie III put Taylor back down to that 15% range. In this offense, that lacks much upside.