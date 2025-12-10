Baker Mayfield vs. Bo Nix: Fantasy Football Week 15 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em

The fantasy football postseason is finally here, transforming every roster decision from a strategic choice into a potential season-ending gamble. Managers who successfully navigated the fourteen-week regular season now face a "win-or-go-home" reality.

In this high-pressure environment, quarterback play often serves as the primary differentiator between advancing to the semi-finals or heading to the consolation bracket. A particularly difficult decision looms for managers deciding between Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran Baker Mayfield and Denver Broncos second-year standout Bo Nix.

Both quarterbacks have defined their seasons through volatility. Mayfield enters the playoffs stumbling, fresh off a disjointed divisional loss that raised serious questions about the Buccaneers' offensive cohesion.

On the other side, Nix has guided Denver to an impressive 11-2 record, yet his fantasy output has noticeably cooled over the last month. With Mayfield managing a shoulder injury and Nix staring down one of the NFL's stingiest defenses, managers must choose between chasing a high-ceiling matchup or banking on a rapidly deteriorating floor.

Baker Mayfield Volatility Meets Opportunity

For fantasy managers who rode Baker Mayfield into the playoffs, his recent form is a source of legitimate anxiety. The Week 14 clash against the New Orleans Saints was widely projected as a rebound spot for Tampa Bay; instead, it became an offensive implosion.

Mayfield struggled to find any rhythm, connecting on fewer than half of his pass attempts (14-of-30) for a meager 122 yards. While he salvaged his fantasy day slightly with 42 rushing yards, the performance highlighted a troubling lack of consistency that has plagued him recently.

Physical limitations are undoubtedly playing a role. Mayfield continues to appear on injury reports with a lingering shoulder issue, which he is expected to play through. This ailment appears to be sapping his accuracy, with rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka taking the brunt of it.

Counted five near miss touchdowns between Emeka Egbuka and Baker Mayfield since Week 7.



Some on Egbuka, some on Mayfield.



Football is hard! pic.twitter.com/0Yu4yLzQiV — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) December 8, 2025

Egbuka has seen significant volume, averaging nearly nine targets per game during his recent slump, but the quality of those targets has been poor. Analysts point to Mayfield's erratic ball placement as the primary driver of this inefficiency, creating a "buy-low" window for the passing attack if the quarterback can stabilize his mechanics.

However, the schedule gods have offered a lifeline for Week 15. The potential return of star receiver Mike Evans for Thursday Night Football could revitalize the entire unit. More importantly, Mayfield's recent struggles have been concentrated in the vertical passing game, an area where his upcoming opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, is historically vulnerable.

Since Week 11, Atlanta has ranked near the bottom of the league in defending vertical passes. While the Buccaneers are currently reeling, this specific defensive matchup offers the ideal conditions for an aerial resurgence.

Bo Nix Facing the Frozen Tundra Defense

Bo Nix’s sophomore campaign has been nothing short of a revelation for the Broncos, but his fantasy profile is beginning to show cracks as winter sets in. We are witnessing a tale of two seasons within the same year: across his first eight starts, Nix was an elite asset, averaging over 22 fantasy points per game.

Over his last five outings, however, that number has dropped to just over 19 points. The primary culprit for this regression is the disappearance of his rushing floor. The "Run Bo Run" dynamic has evaporated, with the signal-caller totaling just 73 rushing yards and a single score on the ground over the last five weeks.

While Nix has managed the game beautifully for real-life wins, his fantasy ceiling faces a severe test this week against the Green Bay Packers. Led by Micah Parsons, the Packers' defense has evolved into a nightmare matchup for signal-callers, allowing an average of only 12.3 fantasy points to the position since Week 8.

Bo Nix vs. disguised coverages, per PFF:



- 5 interceptions (2nd most)

- 61.4 passer rating (3rd worst)

- 5.4 yards per attempt (lowest in NFL) pic.twitter.com/I4ienuPcPi — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) December 9, 2025

Nix has feasted on softer defenses throughout his hot streak, but he will not be afforded such luxuries in this contest.

There is one curious statistical trend in Nix's favor: he has been dominant against NFC competition. Excluding his professional debut in 2024, Nix holds a perfect 8-0 record against NFC teams, accounting for 20 touchdowns against only two turnovers in those matchups.

While this cross-conference success is notable, correlation is not causation. Banking on such a trend against a defense allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks is a massive risk in a playoff scenario.

Trust Mayfield's Matchup Over Recent Missteps

When weighing these two options for a playoff lineup, Baker Mayfield stands out as the superior, albeit riskier, play. The decision comes down to matchup disparity.

Nix may be the "safer" quarterback in terms of limiting turnovers and winning actual football games, but his fantasy ceiling is severely capped by a Green Bay defense that effectively suffocates opposing passing games. Combined with his dwindling rushing production, Nix projects as a volatile option who could easily finish with fewer than 15 points.

2025 quick pressures faced:

1. Justin Herbert (154)

2. Baker Mayfield (128) — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) December 9, 2025

Conversely, Mayfield draws a Falcons defense that has surrendered 20-plus fantasy points to quarterbacks in eight different games this season. Despite his recent struggles, largely due to the Bucs' offensive line woes, the combination of a vulnerable Atlanta secondary, the potential return of his top receiver, and a game script that likely requires passing makes Mayfield the preferred option. In the fantasy playoffs, you play for the ceiling that wins weeks.

Mayfield offers that explosion potential, while Nix is walking into a defensive buzzsaw that limits his upside.

Verdict: Start Baker Mayfield. Sit Bo Nix.

More From Fantasy On SI