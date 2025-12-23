Breece Hall Can't be Trusted in Week 17 Plus 4 More Running Backs to Sit in Fantasy Championships

Week 17 is here, and it's time to win ourselves a fantasy football championship. We need to ensure that no one sinks our lineups this week. Our running backs might be the most important options this week. These are the running backs you should leave on your bench in Week 17.

Breece Hall, New York Jets

This offense should be avoided at all costs. They can't score or move the ball. Now, Isaiah Davis has stepped up as the more useful pass-catcher with Brady Cook under center. The Jets play the New England Patriots this week , who are allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season and are likely to blow the Jets out. Hall is a low-ceiling, low-floor player this week.

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) against the Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard III (31) on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 28-21. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last week had to scare Jacobs' owner. Emanuel Wilson saw more carries, was more productive, and was more efficient. Wilson carried the ball 14 times for 82 yards, and Jacobs saw 12 carries for 36 yards. There has been some speculation on whether he was limited due to his knee injury or benched because he fumbled near the goal line. Neither situation is a good one for his fantasy owners. Either way, we know his knee injury has been ailing him for weeks now, and he's too risky to plug in this week if we can find another option.

Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Marks is practicing this week, and it looks like he'll probably be able to return in Week 17. Whether he does or doesn't play doesn't really matter here. We aren't starting any Texans' defense regardless of who is playing. They have a bad matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, who are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. With Nick Chubb in his second week back, Jawhar Jordan playing well, and Woody Marks coming off an injury, this backfield is going to be a mess and should be avoided if at all possible.

Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) with the ball in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dowdle is now stuck in a middling rushing attack with a split backfield and a bad matchup. In Week 16, Dowdle carried the ball nine times for 29 yards, and Hubbard rushed six times for 27 yards. This week, they will face off with the Seattle Seahawks, who are allowing the eighth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.

Audric Estime, New Orleans Saints

The Saints' backfield was a disaster last week, and we don't expect much to change in Week 17. While Estime was technically their top running back, carrying the ball five times for 19 yards. However, it was Taysom Hill who led the way on the road, carrying the ball 12 times for 42 yards. Hill also soaked up targets, catching four of six targets for 36 yards. Estime caught three of four carries for 17 yards.

More Week 17 Fantasy Football Advice