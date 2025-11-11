Bench Kenneth Walker and 5 Other Running Backs to Sit in Week 11
Even in a tough week to find starters, thanks to all the injuries and bye weeks, you still don't want to just throw anybody in your lineups. Especially at a running back position that has been extremely volatile this season. These are the running backs that you should sit in Week 11.
Sit Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks, in Week 11
While Walker is listed, this also applies to Zach Charbonnet. We've had enough of trying to figure this backfield out because the risk has not been worth the reward most weeks. Both of them saw 14 carries last week, and they combined for one target. George Holani also got in the mix with seven carries, but that was in a blowout, so we aren't overly concerned about that. However, there also wouldn't have been 28 carries for them to split if it weren't a blowout. It won't be a blowout this week, when the Seahawks take on the Rams, who are allowing the fewest fantasy points in the league to running backs.
Sit Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Week 11
The tide seems to be turning a bit in Tampa Bay, with Sean Tucker taking over more of the rushing down role and White being pushed towards being more of a pass-catching specialist. In Week 10, Tucker took nine carries for 53 yards, while White saw 10 carries that he turned into 38 yards. While White did still see five targets that he took for 16 yards, we expect the rushing volume to continue to decrease, and without that, White becomes a very risky option.
Check out: Updated Week 11 Rankings for Running Backs
Sit Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders in Week 11
JCM saw 11 carries in Week 10, while Chris Rodriguez was next with just six. However, he continues to struggle, rushing for just 30 yards on 11 carries. He's also seeing almost no work in the passing game. This week, he takes on the Miami Dolphins, who looked like a great matchup just a few weeks ago, but they have really turned things around on their rush defense. In Week 10, they held James Cook to 53 yards; in Week 9, Derrick Henry did rush for 119 yards, but in Week 8, they held Bijan Robinson to just 25 yards. This is no longer a great matchup, and JCM has been terrible.
Sit Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants, in Week 11
Jaxson Dart suffered a concussion in Week 10, and it's unlikely he plays in Week 11. With Russell Wilson under center, we want nothing to do with the Giants' offense. This week, New York faces off with the Green Bay Packers, who are allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. Devin Singletary is also still in the mix, in what could be a hot-hand backfield. Just avoid this backfield completely.
Sit Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears, in Week 11
We were hopeful that after his breakout Week 9 game, the rookie running back would see more touches moving forward. That turned out not to be the case in Week 10 when D'Andre Swift returned to action. Monangai saw just seven carries and one target, which he turned into 28 yards and a touchdown. While the TD was nice, the volume and yardage were alarming. He's too risky to play this week against the Minnesota Vikings.
Sit Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans, in Week 11
Tyjae Spears has taken over the Titans' backfield as the lead back both in snaps and touches. This week, they also have a tough matchup against the Houston Texans, who are allowing the ninth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. With the Titans likely trailing in this game, it gets even worse for Pollard being as Spears is the pass-catching back.