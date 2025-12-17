Why Fantasy Managers Can’t Trust Breece Hall in Week 16 and Beyond

As fantasy managers enter the most important weeks of the season, trust becomes just as valuable as talent, and that’s where Breece Hall raises real concerns. Despite his elite ability, inconsistent quarterback play has capped the Jets’ offensive ceiling, leading to stalled drives and unpredictable scoring chances that make Hall less reliable than his name value suggests in the fantasy playoffs.

Adding to the risk is uncertainty around Hall’s weekly role and usage, combined with difficult playoff matchups against strong defenses. Any dip in volume or efficiency during win-or-go-home weeks could quickly turn upside into volatility, making Hall a far riskier option when fantasy championships are on the line.

New York Jets Inconsistent QB Play

Over the course of the 2025 NFL season, the Jets have dealt with significant inconsistency at the quarterback position. Not only has the team cycled through multiple starters, but the quarterbacks who have played have also been inefficient and inconsistent. The Jets have started three different quarterbacks this season.

Justin Fields started nine games and posted a QBR of 37.7, ranking 29th among qualified starters. His struggles limited the Jets’ ability to generate consistent offense throughout the season. Tyrod Taylor started four games and performed slightly better, recording a QBR of 51.8. However, he dealt with his own inefficiencies, throwing five touchdowns alongside five interceptions.

The Jets’ most recent starter has been Brady Cook, who may be the least effective of the group. An undrafted free agent out of Missouri, Cook started one game and appeared in two. In those appearances, he recorded a QBR of 19.1 and threw one touchdown against five interceptions. He is a candidate to start this week’s game against the Saints, though that decision remains uncertain.

Overall, the lack of consistency at the quarterback position negatively impacts Breece Hall’s value, regardless of who is under center.



Breece Hall's Schedule Ahead

Breece Hall faces the Saints in Week 16, which shapes up as a fairly neutral matchup. New Orleans ranks 16th in fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season, suggesting they’re neither a major obstacle nor a huge advantage. Hall should be able to produce solid volume, but don’t necessarily expect a breakout performance.

In Week 17, Hall takes on a tougher challenge against the Patriots. New England ranks sixth against opposing running backs, meaning they’ve been difficult to run against this season. Fantasy managers should temper expectations, as Hall could see limited opportunities in a game where the Jets may need to rely more on the passing attack.

Looking ahead to Week 18, if your league stretches that far, Hall will face the Bills. Buffalo ranks 28th in points allowed to running backs, which looks promising on paper. However, if the Bills are fighting for a high-stakes game like a potential AFC East title, they could game-plan to contain Hall. While the matchup is favorable, his upside could be limited depending on the game script and defensive focus.

Potential Decrease In Breece Hall's Offensive Role

Breece Hall has been the clear bell-cow running back for the New York Jets this season, showcasing his talent and commanding a dominant role in the offense. However, down the stretch, there’s a chance his workload could decrease. Hall has consistently led the team in snap share by a wide margin, playing 568 total snaps this season. The next closest back, Isaiah Davis, has just 253 snaps, meaning Hall has been on the field for roughly 66 percent of the team’s plays compared to 29 percent for Davis.

What stood out in Week 15, the Jets’ most recent matchup, is a potential shift in that trend. Hall played only 37 snaps (54 percent) while Davis saw 26 snaps (38 percent). This raises questions for fantasy managers: was this snap distribution largely a result of game script after all, the Jets fell 48-20 to the Jaguars, or are the coaches giving Davis an increased look in the final games to evaluate the roster, now that New York is out of playoff contention?

First rushing TD of the season for Isaiah Davis 💪



It’s something to monitor closely, as it could impact Hall’s fantasy value. While he remains the team’s most talented and heavily used back, the recent trend makes it harder to trust him as a lock bell-cow option in fantasy football moving forward.

