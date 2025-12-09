Breece Hall, Adonai Mitchell Cannot Be Trusted in the Fantasy Football Playoffs

The New York Jets may have one of the worst offenses in the NFL. However, they also do roster a few notable Fantasy Football assets. The hottest names there have been, of course, Breece Hall, and Adonai Mitchell. The volume that has been provided by these two has shown to be very worthwhile, but can we actually trust them in the Fantasy Football playoffs? That is the basis of our discussion today.

Fantasy Football Output

Hall is playing as the RB14 in Fantasy Football. He is very valuable as a high-end RB2 with RB1 upside and he has been relatively reliable all year long.

Hall has played all 13 Games for the Jets this year. He has 201 Attempts (57% Share), 877 Yards (4.4 Yards per Carry), and 3 Touchdowns. In the receiving game, Hall adds 34 Targets (10% Target Share), 30 Receptions, 309 Yards, and 1 Touchdown.

Mitchell is the WR81 in Fantasy Football, but he has trended much higher since he joined the Jets a month ago. Over four games with the Jets, Mitchell is averaging (7.5) Targets per Game, (3.0) Receptions per Game, (44.5) Yards per Game, and (1) Touchdown in total. He would be the WR51 in Points per Game.

How Do the Jets Trend on Offense?

Here is how the Jets have performed over their last four games versus the season average:

Points per Game Total Yards per Game Passing Yards per Game Rushing Yards per Game Season Total 19.7 298.0 146.5 128.4 Last 4 Games 15.3 298.5 194.0 74.5

We clearly see a couple trends here. First off, the team is scoring way less efficiently. They are hopeful in most games to elapse (1) Total Touchdown.

It seems that the additions of Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie III, as well as the starting job for Tyrod Taylor, has aided the pass game, and highly discounted the run game. It seems like the Jets may be trusted to favor their receivers much more than their run game.

What to Expect Going Forward

It definitely appears that the Jets will be discounting their run game, which will hurt Hall. Over his last four games, Hall is averaging (52.5) Rushing Yards per Game, or a 22% decrease. His touchdown ability is not limited as much, being that he has only (4) Total Touchdowns on the year, and (1) over his last four games.

As for Mitchell, he is worked into a role of reliability. He is pacing as the WR51 in Fantasy Football. His volume is tremendous, but he lacks enough efficiency. This puts the Quarterbacking as to-blame.

The Jets are considering starting Brady Cook in Week 15. He will be a downgrade to the already-poor play of Tyrod Taylor. I would dock Mitchell a tad if Cook did start, likely falling more towards WR60-70 range. Mitchell should not be started, despite his upside. He is only worth a look in a great matchup, which will not be due anytime soon (@ JAX, @ NO, vs NE).

Stock Watch

Breece Hall falls to be a low-end RB2/high-end Flex with a low ceiling. He could be benched, pending his weekly matchup.

Adonai Mitchell lacks enough efficiency as Touchdown upside. He is highly explosive (>15 Yards per Reception), but is a huge boom-or-bust. He should be benched.

