Why Fantasy Managers Should Avoid Starting Emeka Egbuka in Week 17

Fantasy managers should be cautious starting Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka in Week 17. After a hot start to the season, the return of Mike Evans, a dip in Egbuka’s production, and a tough matchup all limit his upside, making him a risky option in most fantasy football championship matchups. Let’s break it down.

The Return Of Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR 1 Mike Evans

Since returning, Evans has been phenomenal and has reclaimed the WR1 role. In his last two games, he has delivered strong fantasy production:

• Week 15 vs. Falcons: 6 catches on 12 targets for 132 yards, totaling 19.2 fantasy points.

• Week 16: 5 catches on 9 targets for 31 yards and a touchdown, totaling 14.1 fantasy points.



Meanwhile, Egbuka has played a complementary role in these games:



• Week 15: 4 catches on 7 targets for 64 yards (10.4 fantasy points).

• Week 16: 1 catch on 2 targets for 40 yards (5 fantasy points).



This clearly demonstrates that when Evans is on the field, he is the primary WR, while Egbuka serves as a supporting receiver.

Emeka Egbuka's Statistical Changes

Even before Evans returned, Egbuka’s stats had already started to decline from his early-season success. He began the year blazing hot, averaging 20.5 fantasy points per game in his first five games. However, from Weeks 6–16, his production dropped dramatically, averaging just 8.7 points per game, less than half of his early-season output.

Several factors likely contribute to this decline. Part of it may be Chris Godwin Jr.’s return to the lineup in Week 12, which reduced some of Egbuka’s snaps.

However, the larger factor appears to be rookie inexperience. Egbuka has struggled with drops and occasional miscommunication with Baker, limiting his overall consistency.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 17 Matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Miami Dolphins, who rank 9th against opposing WRs in fantasy this season, adding to the challenges Emeka Egbuka is likely to encounter. On top of that, the Buccaneers are clinging to playoff hopes and will likely rely on their more proven WRs, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin Jr., in this must-win matchup.

As a result, Egbuka is a very risky start in Week 17, particularly in fantasy football championship matchups. He should remain on your bench, and fantasy managers should consider looking for a more reliable option to fill their lineup for this crucial week.

