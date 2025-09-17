5 Bench Players to Start in Week 3 Including C.J. Stroud and Tyquan Thornton
There are some fantasy football options that just sit on your bench for the majority of the season and only get called upon in the perfect situation. However, that doesn't mean that they are not crucial to your success, because you can break them out when you need them most. These are the bench players you should consider starting in Week 3.
QB CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
Stroud draws the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, who he should be able to bounce back against. Their defense is not very good, and they are particularly vulnerable to the passing attack. The Jags have been trying to build a secondary for years and just haven't been able to. As long as Stroud gets any semblance of protection from his horrid offensive line, he should be able to connect with Nico Collins for a solid game in Jacksonville.
RB Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
Despite being the RB2 in the Falcons' offense behind Bijan Robinson, Allgeier has still seen double-digit carries in both games this season and has totaled 26 on the year. Last week, against the Minnesota Vikings, he carried the ball 16 times for 76 yards and a touchdown, adding one four-yard reception through the air.
This week, he goes up against the best possible matchup for a running back when he takes on the Carolina Panthers. While surprisingly, the Arizona Cardinals only ran the ball 22 times last week for 82 yards against them, in Week 1, the Jags went off for 200 yards on 6.3 yards per carry with Travis Etienne Jr leading the way with 143 yards on 8.9 yards per carry. It's not crazy to start both Robinson and Allgeier this week.
RB Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders
With Austin Ekeler out for the season with a ruptured Achilles, McNichols is fully expected to handle the passing-down duties in Washington. He could be a sneaky good PPR option this week against the Las Vegas Raiders. Especially if Jayden Daniels ends up being held out with a knee injury and Marcus Mariota is forced to start for the Commanders.
WR Tyquan Thornton, Kansas City Chiefs
If you watched the Giants get absolutely torched downfield by big plays the last two weeks, you know exactly why Thornton is an option here. He is the guy that Patrick Mahomes is looking for when he wants to take a shot deep downfield. In Week 1, he had a 38-yard reception, and in Week 2, he caught a 49-yard TD pass. On the season, he's averaging 25 yards per reception. We love him as a boom-or-bust option this week.
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers
Sanders is a guy that I have been touting as a potential breakout star this season. Last week, it may have been our first glimpse of that when the second-year tight end caught seven of nine targets for 54 yards. He's big, athletic target who could emerge as the second option in Carolina in the coming weeks.