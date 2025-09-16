Javonte Williams, Jordan Mason, And 6 More Fantasy Must-Start Running Backs In Week 3
We are already heading into Week 3 of the fantasy football season, and we once again have to figure out who we need to plug into our lineups this week. The toughest position to get right is the running backs, so we have to get this one right. These are the running back starts for Week 3.
Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys
Williams is a running back that I have not been high on, and even after Week 1, he scored two touchdowns, but he didn't look good doing it. We can't say the same about Week 2. He went out there and played well, rushing for 97 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, and adding six receptions for 33 yards. That is huge volume and solid efficiency. Until he slows down or the team turns to somebody else, Williams has to be in your lineups.
Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
It has become clear that Warren is the RB1 in Pittsburgh, and he's going to stay the RB1 for the foreseeable future. Kenneth Gainwell is essentially a placeholder as the backup, and rookie Kaleb Johnson is barely getting any work at this point. Warren has a strong matchup against the Patriots and should have a good game.
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
Aaron Jones suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 and is in danger of missing Week 3. Hamstrings are slow-healing injuries that are notoriously easy to re-aggravate, so we would be shocked if he's not limited at the very least. If Jones is sidelined or limited, Mason is going to get the vast majority of the snaps against a bad Cincinnati Bengals defense. He will be a fantastic start as long as Jones is less than 100%.
JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos
Dobbins is getting most of the work in Denver this season, and we have to assume that's going to change until it does. The fantasy community wants to see more RJ Harvey, but that's clearly not the team's plan for now. In Week 2, he saw 14 carries and two targets, and turned them into 85 yards and a touchdown. We expect him to see similar volume and similar production this week against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
We are going out and rolling the dice once again on JCM. With Austin Ekeler out for the season with a ruptured Achilles, it's hard to imagine that he doesn't get a ton of work this week and moving forward. Jeremy McNichols will get some passing work, and we could see some Chris Rodriguez, but we expect a heavy dose of Croskey-Merritt.
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
This is a frustrating start because everyone wants to see TreVeyon Henderson start getting more playing time. Unfortunately, that is not what the Patriots are doing at the moment. Last week, we saw him carry the ball 11 times for 54 yards and catch all five of his targets for another 88 yards. Henderson saw one carry and two targets. We're willing to put him in our lineups this week against the Steelers, whose defense has looked like one of the worst in the league so far this season.
Nick Chubb, Houston Texans
This doesn't feel good and could certainly go sideways, but we would consider starting Chubb this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. We saw him carry the ball 12 times for 43 yards and a TD on Monday Night Football. It will be scary putting him in your lineup, and his floor is very low, but we aren't opposed to starting Chubb if you need him in your flex.
Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
While Allgeier is the clear RB2 in Atlanta, he still had 16 carries for 76 yards and a TD in Week 2 with one four-yard reception. On the season, he has 26 carries for 100 yards. This week, the Falcons play the Carolina Panthers, who give up more than enough rushing production to support two fantasy running backs. This is a week that, if you handcuffed Bijan Robinson with Allgeier and are in a pinch, you can start them both.