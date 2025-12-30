Sad to See but Travis Kelce and These Three Other Tight Ends Can't Be Started in Fantasy Football for Week 18

It's the last week of the season, and some of us have to set one previous fantasy football lineup. If your league is still going into the final week, you will have to navigate your way through more than just injuries this week. You'll have to figure out which teams are resting their players, too. It's the fantasy championship, so you have to get this one right. These are the tight ends you should be sitting in Week 18.

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

This could be the end of the road for Kelce. Over the past six games, he has reached 50 yards just once and failed to reach 10 yards twice. The entire offense has stalled with Chris Oladokun staring at quarterback, and this week, Kelce has a terrible matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, who can't stop anybody but tight ends. They are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points in the league to the position.

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) works to break free from Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is another tough one, but we aren't starting Warren with Riley Leonard under center for the Colts against the best defense in the NFL. Outside of Jonathan Taylor, no one in Indianapolis is startable. On top of the Texans likely completely shutting down the Colts' offense, they are also allowing the 12th-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. As good as Warren has been this season, he's been far more inconsistent since Daniel Jones got injured, and this may be the worst-case scenario.

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) runs the ball against Tennessee Titans safety Kendell Brooks (30) during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Johnson is coming off two solid games, but we are going away from him in the final week of the season. He has a brutal matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta is allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. They've allowed just three touchdowns to the position all season, which is tied for the fewest in the league. It's tough to sit Johnson this week because he's playing well, but we're avoiding this matchup and looking for a better one.

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

After a hot start to the season, Ferguson has been touchdown or bust since the calendar flipped to October. This week, he has a tough matchup against the New York Giants. Like the Raiders, it seems like tight ends are the only players they can slow down. They're allowing the ninth-fewest fantasy points in the league to the position. The Giants have only allowed five touchdowns to tight ends all season, which is scary for a TD-dependent tight end.

