Michael Mayer and 3 Other Must-Start Tight Ends in Week 18 Fantasy Football

As we look back on 2025 Fantasy Football, we say thank you to the Tight Ends across the league. I cannot remember a season where we had this much depth at the position. I do not have an exact number, but I imagine that we have listed close to 20 unique names on our must-start list throughout the entire season. From Trey McBride and Dallas Goedert down to Darren Waller and Jake Tonges, it has been fun. Here is our last must-start list of the regular season.

Hunter Henry (vs Dolphins)

Hunter Henry is Mr. Reliable — what a catch!!pic.twitter.com/dFNWPoV6Nd — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) December 28, 2025

Henry has probably been our best hit of the season. He has continued to range as a borderline start/sit piece, although mostly a must-start. This week, he gets another favorable matchup.

The Patriots still must play hard to secure the #1 seed over the Broncos. They get the Dolphins to assist in the matter, who rank 30th versus the Tight End. Henry has around a 30% Red Zone Target Share and he explodes for (12.9) Yards per Reception. Henry is undeniably a great player, and a key to the Patriots successes this year.

AJ Barner (@ 49ers)

The NFC West is not yet locked up, which means that the Seahawks must be fully geared up to beat the 49ers this week. It will not be easy as the 49ers are red-hot right now, but it will favor Barner in this matchup.

The 49ers are 26th versus Tight Ends. In the Red Zone, Barner has a 20% Target Share on top of (4) tush-push style Rushing Attempts. He had (6) Red Zone Touchdowns. He lacks a ton of explosivity in the passing game, but he does have a useful role for (3.8) Targets per Game on an 82% Catch-Rate.

Barner is somewhat touchdown-reliant, but I would bet on this to happen this week over many others.

Michael Mayer (vs Chiefs)

They really showcased Michael Mayer with 10 targets.



Got him isolated vs a slot corner and he gets square and hits a nice jab step back inside. Lots of separation. pic.twitter.com/mL0L0LIKNh — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) December 29, 2025

The Raiders love using the Tight End, hence Brock Bowers. However, Bowers is on the IR. Mayer is beloved by this team and he will perform in a competition with Tre Tucker as the teams #1 pass-catcher. We cannot nail down the exact expected Target Share, but Mayer very likely may 7+ Targets in this game.

It is definitely reasonable to expect the Raiders to lack energy as they chase the NFL Draft, and Pete Carroll may be on his way out. However, that may not be as applicable as you think.

Kenny Pickett very well is going to start this week. He is playing for his next contract as his rookie deal is ending. Any great Week 18 game can earn the guy a lot more money. As for Mayer, he wants to end on a high-note. There is really no reason for Mayer to slow down in Week 18. Some of this team may, but not Pickett and Mayer.

The Chiefs are 8th versus the Tight End. They have also given up on their season. This may be a much softer matchup than paper implies.

Dalton Schultz (vs Colts)

The Texans still have an outside chance of catching the Jaguars for the AFC South title. The Jaguars are very likely to defeat the Titans, but nothing is a done-deal. The Texans will play hard to secure the best possible seeding.

Schultz has one of the highest volume of Targets among Tight Ends in the NFL. He has about (6) Targets per Game on a 79.6% Catch Rate. As for his matchup, the Colts are 27th versus the Tight End, and their season is over.

