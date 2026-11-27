Week 12 came early this year, and we got a crazy holiday schedule. That includes a Black Friday showdown between the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

There are a few players you need to get in your fantasy football lineup in this game, and many that you're going to want to leave on your bench. We are here to help you make the tough decisions and get those lineups set for this game.

Start 'Em

RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

Coleman has been a monster and is coming off a massive game in Week 11. The Steelers are not a favorable matchup for running backs, but don't let that scare you off of the star rookie this week. It's also worth noting that JK Dobbins has been suspended for this game, so almost all of the work should be going to Coleman.

RB Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

If the Steelers are going to move the ball in this game, which we acknowledge isn't a given, it's mostly going to be on the ground or with short passes. Despite coming off back-to-back down games, Warren has been tremendous this season, and we are not leaving him on the bench.

TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

While the Broncos are very tough on wide receivers, they struggle to stop tight ends. It's their only true weakness on defense. They are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to the position, and Freiermuth has built in chemistry with Mason Rudolph. We expect Rudolph to lean on him on this short week with limited time to prepare.

Sit 'Em

QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Even with everything going wrong in Pittsburgh, they still have a tough defense that can get at the quarterback. Their playmaking ability lowers Nix's already low floor significantly. Nix has only reached 240 yards once all season and has thrown two touchdowns in a game just three times.

Pittsburgh is allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, and is going to be tough to deal with at home in a big Black Friday matchup. We wouldn't advise starting Nix in this game.

WR Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

Along with Nix, the same goes for Waddle, who hasn't been good this season outside of a strong Week 2 performance. In the other eight games combined, he has caught just 25 of 48 targets for just 260 yards and two touchdowns. Last week, he reached 61 yards; it was only the second time he had topped 50 yards all season.

The Steelers are not an easy matchup on receivers either. They have allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points to the position this season. You're going to want to avoid this passing attack completely if possible.

WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

This not only applies to Metcalf but to all the Steelers' wide receivers, especially with Michael Pittman Jr. expected to return in this game. The Denver Broncos still have the best cornerback in the game with Patrick Surtain II, and they are allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

In two of his past three games, Metcalf has failed to reach five receiving yards, and Germie Bernard hasn't been very good either. Now, you have a backup quarterback coming off the bench on a tumultuous short week in a terrible matchup. Avoid Metcalf and all the Steelers' wideouts.



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