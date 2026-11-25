Week 12 snuck up on us in a hurry as the NFL kicks off Thanksgiving week tonight with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Green Bay Packers because of their holiday schedule. This doesn't give us much time to get our lineups set and locked in.

We are here to make sure you get the right players into your lineups and don't leave any studs on your bench. These are our top must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 12.

Running Back Starts: Week 12

RB Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams' backfield has been split all season, with Kyren Williams serving as the 1A ahead of Corum; however, the last time we saw this team back in Week 10, before their bye week, Corum led this backfield. In Week 10, Corum carried the ball 17 times for 100 yards and a touchdown on 5.9 yards per carry, while catching three passes for 19 yards. Williams rushed 12 times for 23 yards at 1.9 yards per carry and caught two passes for nine yards.

Granted, this did happen in a blowout of the Arizona Cardinals, but Corum was getting plenty of work early as well. We love Corum as a strong flex option, bordering on a fringe RB2 tonight against the Green Bay Packers.

RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Judkins has had an up-and-down season, which seems to coincide with the Browns' offense as a whole. We are rolling with him this week in a great matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Get him into your lineup because he is going to have a big week in a tremendous matchup this week, in what should be a positive game script.

RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers coaching staff flexed their incompetence this week when they admitted that they should have featured Omarion Hampton sooner. Something everyone else who even just watches football knew. In Week 10, they got their first win when they gave him 22 carries, which he took for 105 yards and a touchdown, and last week they lost by just three when he rushed 14 times for 89 yards.

We are going back to him this week in an above-average matchup against the New England Patriots. This is a game the Chargers can win if they simply avoid disastrous mistakes. So, it makes all the sense in the world to take the ball out of Justin Herbert's hands and instead give it to their top running back.

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

JCM returned from injured reserve last week and looked good as he helped the Commanders pull off an upset of the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. He carried the ball 13 times for 54 yards and a touchdown on 4.2 yards per carry, and caught two of three targets for 23 yards.

This week he has a strong matchup and likely a positive game script against the Cardinals, who are allowing the 12th-most fantasy points to running backs this season. He should see more volume in his second game back, in a matchup they should dominate.

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