Bo Nix and 3 More Quarterbacks to Sit in Fantasy Football for Week 5
Not every quarterback matchup is worth trusting in NFL Week 5. While some passers are trending up against struggling defenses, others face circumstances that could stall their fantasy output.
Challenging road environments, improved secondaries and lingering offensive issues all play a role this week. A few quarterbacks have been inconsistent under pressure, while others may find themselves in game scripts that limit passing opportunities.
With lineups tightening due to bye weeks and wins becoming harder to secure, avoiding the wrong quarterback start can be just as important as finding the right one. Here are four signal-callers better left on the bench in Week 5.
Bo Nix (Broncos) @ Eagles
Nix is coming off his best performance of the 2025 season, where he passed for 326 yards and scored three total touchdowns against a porous Bengals defense. However, he averaged 178 passing yards, 1.7 passing touchdowns and an interception per game in Weeks 1-3. He also didn’t score any rushing touchdowns in that span. In Week 5, he faces off against the Eagles on the road. Philadelphia ranks 21st in fantasy points given up to opposing quarterbacks per game this season. Nix has struggled against good defenses such as the Colts and Chargers and the Eagles present a similar, significant challenge.
Matthew Stafford (Rams) vs. 49ers
Stafford is coming off a QB2 Week 4 finish in which he scored 27.4 fantasy points. He passed for 375 yards and three touchdowns against a very solid Rams secondary. Still, he makes the sit list in Week 5. The 49ers' defense has allowed 207 passing yards or fewer in all four games this season. They also surrender the sixth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks per game. With Stafford offering zero rushing upside, he should be benched against a stout 49ers unit.
Geno Smith (Raiders) @ Colts
Smith has been a popular streaming option at the quarterback position this season. Still, he’s disappointed in every matchup aside from his Week 3 performance, where most of his production came with the game already out of reach. He’s ranked inside the top 20 on several platforms, yet his play and the matchup simply don’t warrant such a ranking. Smith leads the NFL in interceptions thrown (7). The Colts' defense is also tied for the sixth-most interceptions forced (4) through four weeks. Furthermore, they give up the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Look elsewhere for streaming options in Week 5.
Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) @ Panthers
Aside from Tagovailoa’s Week 2 performance, where he passed for 315 yards and two touchdowns, he has struggled mightily this season. He’s averaged just 146 passing yards, 1.7 passing touchdowns and an interception in every other game. The matchup against the Panthers is also not favorable. Carolina ranks sixth for the fewest fantasy points given up to quarterbacks per game. Most teams have done damage on the ground against the Panthers, so expect De’Von to have a big game.
