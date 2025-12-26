Borderline Options to Trust Championship Week Featuring Tony Pollard & Michael Wilson

With our fantasy championships on the line and three Christmas Day games already having been played, all our decisions are magnified heading into the weekend. The toughest decisions to make are whether to start or sit those fringe players who are right on the borderline of being a strong starting option. These are the fringe options who should be in your starting lineup in Week 17.

QB Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Shough has been playing well and continues to improve as he gains experience and gets deeper into his rookie season. Last week was his best week as a passer, throwing for a career-high 308 yards and a touchdown. He's also proven to have more rushing value than expected. Over the past three weeks, he has totaled 95 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. In Week 17, he plays against the Tennessee Titans, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

RB Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) warms up before their game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Pollard has now rushed for 100 yards in three consecutive games. That includes matchups against the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, and Kansas City Chiefs. So his success hasn't just been a product of a cupcake lineup, but of the Titans' offense finally starting to gel. Over that three-game period, he has averaged 20 carries per game and totaled 366 yards and three touchdowns. You can confidently plug him in as an RB2 this week against the New Orleans Saints.

RB Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

Quinshon Judkins' season ended last week due to a nasty leg injury. If Sampson can get back this week, he should see the vast majority of the touches in Cleveland this week and hold a ton of PPR value. However, if he can't go, just swap out Sampson for rookie rusher Raheim Sanders. He would likely see a full bell-cow role if Sampson is out with both Judkins and Jerome Ford already on injured reserve. Sampson is a strong flex option if he plays, and Sanders is if he doesn't.

WR Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Wilson is a bit concerning due to a tough matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, and once again, seeing his volume drop last week with Marvin Harrison Jr returning. We are still going back to him this week. He has been too good in the back half of the season, and the Bengals' defense isn't going to scare us off. You can start him as your WR2.

WR Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) catches a second quarter touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reed has about as much upside as you'll find in a potential flex option. That also comes with risk because the Packers' passing attack is so unpredictable as far as who is going to get the volume. This week, they will play the Baltimore Ravens, who have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. We are plugging him in this week, especially if we need upside.

