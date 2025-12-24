Week 17 Fantasy Football Championship Sleepers Including Tyler Shough & Isiah Pacheco

It's fantasy football championship week, and we'd all love to have all our best players available and ready to roll in our lineup. Unfortunately, that's usually not the case because we get hit with injuries and bad matchups. When that happens, we have to find sleeper options. These are the top fantasy football sleepers for Week 17.

QB Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Shough has quietly been putting together a very solid rookie campaign. He is now coming off of back-to-back strong games. In Week 15, he threw for 272 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 32 yards. Then in Week 16, he threw for 308 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for eight yards. This week, he will be matched up against the Tennessee Titans, who are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Tennessee has also been playing slightly better late in the season, which has helped quarterbacks because they have to throw more in the second half.

RB Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Pacheco has a terrible matchup against the Denver Broncos this week, who are allowing the fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. Combine that with rookie quarterback Chris Oladokun, and it stands to reason why fantasy owners would avoid him. However, there was one key stat that we can point to that makes Pacheco a sleeper this week. While his leading the team in carries was great, the more important takeaway was that he caught six of seven targets for 41 yards. He may be the rookie's outlet in this game.

RB Emanuel Wilson, Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs has been banged up, and we saw Wilson be the Packers' best running back last week. He was the most productive and efficient back, while also seeing the most volume. Jacobs is once again questionable for Week 17, and there is no reason to believe that he will be any healthier this week. In Week 16, Wilson carried the ball 14 times for 82 yards at 5.9 yards per carry, and Jacobs rushed 12 times for 36 yards on 3.0 yards per carry and he lost a fumble. The Packers play the Baltimore Ravens this week, who are allowing the 11th-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

WR Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) makes a catch against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Washington had a huge game in Round 2 of the playoffs. The unpredictable target share makes him risky, but he also has upside. Last week, he caught six of 10 targets for 145 yards and a touchdown in a tough matchup against the Denver Broncos. This week, he will look to take advantage of a great matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers

Sanders is a player I was very high on coming into the season. The talent is there, but injuries and other issues in the Panthers' offense hindered him. However, last week he did catch a touchdown. In Week 17, he has a great matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season, and are tough on wide receivers.

