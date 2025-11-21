Borderline Options to Trust in Week 12 Including David Montgomery & Michael Wilson
Fantasy football owners have to make a lot of tough decisions every week. The toughest calls are on those fringe starters. You'll have to decide whether or not to put them in your lineups or leave them on your bench. We are here to help you make those tough decisions. These are the top fringe options who should be in your starting lineup in Week 12.
QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Williams is right on the fringe of being a QB1 option this week, and we are plugging him into our lineups. He has a solid matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. While Williams can be extremely inconsistent, he also brings plenty of upside. The Steelers are going to struggle to slow down his wide receivers in this game.
RB David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
The Lions have a tremendous matchup this week against the New York Giants. The Giants are allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season. This is a game that Detroit should be able to win by a comfortable margin. When the Lions are playing with a lead, they tend to run the ball more with Montgomery. Both Jahmyr Gibbs and Montgomery should have a big game with plenty of fantasy points to go around. Don't be afraid to plug Montgomery into your RB2 slot.
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
Fantasy owners are going to be hesitant to put Stevenson right back into their lineups this week, and rightfully so. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson has been awesome in his absence and could have very well taken over the RB1 job; however, we don't know that for sure. We would be shocked if Stevenson doesn't at least have a role in this offense. In Week 12, the Patriots play the Cincinnati Bengals, who are allowing by far the most fantasy points in the league to running backs. You can plug him into your flex spot this week.
WR Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
After his 15 catch, 185-yard performance in Week 11 with Marvin Harrison Jr sidelined, Wilson is in WR2 consideration this week with Harrison once again ruled out for Week 12. There is some understandable concern that Wilson won't be able to repeat his production this week. While we don't expect him to post 185 yards, we do think he'll put up strong WR2 numbers. The volume should still be there this week in a solid matchup against the Jaguars.
WR Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars
Since joining the Jags, Meyers has immediately stepped in as the WR1. There is no reason to believe that should change this week in his third game with the team. In his first game, he caught all three of his targets for 41 yards. Then, in his second game, he caught five of six targets for 64 yards. That production should only continue to grow as he becomes more acclimated to his new team. He should be a solid flex option this week.
TE Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers have a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12. They have a strong defense, but they have struggled a bit against tight ends this season. Los Angeles is allowing the 11th-most fantasy points to the position this season. Otton should be able to have a solid outing against the Rams in this one.