Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Update Could Be Bad News For Patriots Rookie Running Back
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been sidelined since Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns due to a toe injury. He has returned to practice this week in a limited fashion and looks like he could realistically return to action on Sunday in a great matchup against a bad Cincinnati Bengals defense. When Stevenson got injured, he had been playing about 75% of snaps in every game and consistently leading the team in opportunities despite not being overly efficient, rushing for just 3.4 yards per carry this season.
However, since being ruled out for Week 9, rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson has exploded over the past three games. This leaves the New England backfield ambiguous once Stevenson is ready to return. It's possible that Stevenson either leads this team in carries or barely gets on the field. It is a complete mystery, and anyone who tells you that they know how this backfield will shake out in his first game back is lying to you. Nevertheless, with Stevenson looking like he's on the right side of questionable for Week 12, we will likely find out soon.
Fantasy Football Impact of Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Update
RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
How does this backfield look with Stevenson back? This is the million-dollar question, and the more important aspect of the question could be the long-term impact rather than the immediate. You can start Henderson this week because of the matchup against the Bengals. No team has given up more fantasy points to running backs this season than Cincinnati, and it's not close. They are allowing almost seven more points a game to the position than any other team. It's probably safe to start both Henderson and Stevenson this week.
With that said, the more important factor to watch for this week will be the snaps and the opportunities. If this backfield is even split near 50/50, it will be devastating for Henderson owners. Over the past three weeks, the rookie has seen his snaps climb from 75% to 84% to 88%. We also have to take into consideration the injury to Terrell Jennings, who was actually looking like he could take over the Stevenson role before going down with an ankle injury on the first drive in Week 9. The return of Stevenson could shift the balance of power in fantasy leagues if he takes over as the lead back.
No one should be shocked if this is now a split-backfield, or even worse, Stevenson steps right back in and is playing more than 70% of the snaps and leading this team in carries. Start both of these backs this week against Cincy, but pay close attention to usage before you decide what you're going to do in Week 13 and beyond.