Braelon Allen, Alvin Kamara, And All Our Must-Start Fantasy Football Running Backs For Week 4

Week 4 is here, and it's time to set our lineups. We are going to take a look at the running backs here and let you know who you need to get into your lineups this week. These are our must-start running backs for Week 4.

Must-Start Running Backs: Week 4

RB Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

If you have Jones, he needs to be in your lineups in Week 4 against a struggling Dolphins defense. With Jordan Mason out the past two weeks, he has played on at least 80% of the snaps in both games. In those two games, he has handled 40 carries for 153 yards, and last week caught five of six targets for 34 yards.

Miami has given up more fantasy points to running backs than any team in the league. Opposing running backs have averaged over 30 fantasy points per game against them this season. It is the perfect storm for running backs. They are both incapable of stopping the run and are always losing. Get Jones in your lineup.

RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets

Allen was our top waiver wire running back this week, and we aren't wasting any time getting him into our lineups this week. He has a middle-of-the-pack matchup against the Chicago Bears this week.

The matchup is more than good enough based on the volume we expect him to see, with Breece Hall not expected to play in this game due to a quad injury. If Hall does make a surprise recovery and plays, then we would have to re-evaluate this situation, but otherwise, we are rolling with him on Sunday.

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

JCM was a must-sit last week, but now finds himself in the other category. We love his matchup this week against the Indianapolis Colts, who are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

It's also promising that the offense looked much better than expected last week with Marcus Mariota under center, giving everyone in Washington a bit more upside. There is also a chance that Jayden Daniels returns after he traveled with the team to London, but we wouldn't bank on that.

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

This one doesn't feel good, and it won't be pretty, but Kamara is a viable flex option this week. Even with a less-than-stellar matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, he should see enough volume to be a solid fantasy option.

With Travis Etienne sidelined, we expect him to lead the backfield in carries and see almost all the passing-down work. We are projecting him to see double-digit carries and at least five targets in this game.

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