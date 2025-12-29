Should Fantasy Football Managers Give Up on Bucky Irving Ahead of Week 18?

Since returning from foot and shoulder injuries in Week 13, Bucky Irving has had good moments, but hasn't quite looked like himself. With some fantasy leagues still going to Week 18, whether to start or bench him could be a tough decision. We are going to help you make that decision and let you know if you should start him or give up on him in the final week of the season.

RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) carries the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Case For Bucky Irving

Since returning to action in Week 13, Irving has seen at least 15 opportunities in every game. In Week 17, he saw his fewest opportunities with 15, rushing a season low nine times, but catching five of six targets. Prior to Week 17, he had topped 70 yards from scrimmage in every game since returning. However, the most compelling case for Irving might be the fact that he is playing in one of the few games that actually matter this week.

The Buccaneers either beat the Carolina Panthers and win the NFC South, or they lose and their season ends. Tampa is going to go all out to win this game, and there is no concern about rest or anything like that in this game. They also have a solid matchup against the Panthers, who are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

The Case Against Irving

Baker Mayfield has not played well since early in the season, and it's holding back the entire Bucs offense. Irving has been fine since returning, but nothing special. While we mentioned that prior to Week 17, when he totaled just 33 yards from scrimmage, he had topped 70 yards in every game since returning, however, he also hasn't topped 81 yards. He has also rushed for just one touchdown and caught one touchdown. The Bucs have been using Sean Tucker when they get into the red zone. When you take away his touchdown opportunities and limit his yardage totals consistently, it massively limits his upside. We few him as a somewhat safe option, but have little faith that he will have a league-winning week.

Week 18 Bucky Irving Start-Sit Verdict

We wouldn't give up on Irving, but we would temper our expectations. A lot of Week 18 fantasy leagues have a two-week championship game. If you need a ton of points to make up a deficit, we wouldn't advise starting Irving, because he hasn't shown he can be capable of that since returning from injury. On the other hand, if you've built up a lead or are the favorite to win your championship, Irving should be a somewhat safe option that evidence shows us is likely to get between 70 and 80 yards.

