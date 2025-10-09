Buffalo Bills Depth Chart Debate: Khalil Shakir vs Keon Coleman vs Josh Palmer
Offenses are all built differently. Some offenses run through a clear WR (Bengals, Vikings, Falcons). Some offenses run through a spread offense (Packers, Ravens, Colts), and some just run the ball nonstop (Eagles, Cardinals). The Bills classify as a spread offense with shades of the run-heavy style. This makes is difficult to consider one single receiving option as the teams best option, but the best we can do is evaluate upside and value them as best as possible.
The Case for Khalil Shakir
There has been no definitive number one receiver in Buffalo. If there was one, it would be Shakir. He leads the team in wide receiver yards (235) and receptions (22). In 2024, Shakir was by far the best on the team with 100 receptions, 25 more than second place. It is quite clear that Josh Allen trusts Shakir more than anyone, but his competition is growing, so it is worth analyzing.
The Case for Keon Coleman
The Bills drafted Coleman in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. He did not have a stellar rookie year but he has been emphasized as a vital option to this offense. The Bills have made sure to increase his role and it is taking shape. Coleman has a 21% target share for 226 Yards and 2 Touchdowns. All of these marks are inches behind Shakir. Coleman is the number one vertical option on this season as Shakir is a slot receiver.
The Case for Josh Palmer
The Bills signed Palmer as a free agent, formerly with the LA Chargers. He was always expected to be the number three receiver, but has exceeded in that role, well enough to contest on his teammates. Palmer is a deep ball threat with 14.5 Yards per Reception. The only player higher than that is, surprisngly, Elijah Moore. Palmer has a 13% target share which has resulted in 174 Yards, but zero touchdowns.
To be frank, there is not a huge case for Palmer as the top receiver on this team. However, he has proven value and is probably among the better WR3's in the NFL. This makes him a viable handcuff and DFS play in higher leverage matchups.
Bonus Case: Dalton Kincaid
Kincaid is a tight end, but he has broken out into a big role this year. It had been emphasized that Kincaid played all of 2024 with injury and now, he is healthy. Begin healthy, he is being used with a purpose. Kincaid leads the team in receiving yards (287) and receiving touchdowns (3). He is third in targets, but has the best catch-rate of 83%. He should remain as a top five tight end in fantasy football as he currently is.
Buffalo Bills WR1: The Answer
The quick answer here is that, well, there is no answer. Some teams just do not have a clearcut WR1. The Vikings, Bengals, Lions all do, but most team do not. The Chiefs? No WR1. The Patriots? No WR1. The Packers? No WR1. This is the case in Buffalo.
What we can do is estimate the rest of the season and each players upside. That makes things a lot easier to evaluate.
The highest upside player should be Khalil Shakir. The Bills run a spread offense, designed to find gaps in the defense. That favors the slot weapon that is Shakir. Naturally, the chemistry is best between Shakir and Allen and that is seen with his team-best target share of 45% in the red zone, despite being a slot receiver.
Coleman also has tremendous upside, but he is a higher-risk higher-reward player. Coleman is the classic Mike Williams, Tee Higgins type that may have just four catches, but for 80 yards. Whereas, Shakir could have 8 catches for 60 yards.
Ultimately, the volume favors Shakir as well as the current red zone statistics. Either is very well worth starting on a weekly basis.