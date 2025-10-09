Buffalo Bills Depth Chart Debate: Khalil Shakir vs Keon Coleman vs Josh Palmer

Top 15 WRs in Open % through 5 weeks (2-5 yds away from defender when targeted)



1. Stefon Diggs (61.8%)

2. Khalil Shakir (58.6%)

3. Marvin Mims Jr (57.1%)

4. DeVonta Smith (56.7%)

5. Darnell Mooney (56.3%)

6. DeMario Douglas (56.3%)

7. Wan'Dale Robinson (55.9%)

8. Darius Slayton…