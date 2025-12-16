C.J. Stroud, J.J. McCarthy & Other Fantasy Football Quarterbacks to Start in Week 16

Picking the right quarterback every week sets the edge that swings a matchup. Week 16 of the NFL season offers several favorable matchups and sneaky upside plays at QB as teams grapple with the stress of maximizing scoring in the fantasy football playoffs.

Below are several options to weigh, each with analysis, to help fantasy managers win their playoff matchups.

C.J. Stroud (Texans) vs. Raiders

Stroud finally produced a solid outing in his third game back from a concussion in Week 15. He scored 23.4 fantasy points in a dominant 40-20 victory over the Cardinals. The third-year pro completed 22-of-29 passes for 260 passing yards and a trio of passing touchdowns. Stroud scored more fantasy points this past week than Weeks 13 and 14 combined, although Houston is currently riding a six-game win streak. A significant factor in his subpar fantasy output isn't just his own lackluster performance. The Texans have an elite defense that allows the team to slow the tempo on offense, much like the Seahawks. All that said, Stroud and the Texans play the 2-12 Raiders in Week 16. Las Vegas has allowed 30 or more points defensively in seven games this season. The Texans will dominate time of possession in this matchup, creating plenty of opportunities for Stroud and his pass-catchers to score in bunches.

Jordan Love (Packers) @ Bears

Love has been phenomenal this season despite his offensive struggles due to injuries. At times, his fantasy outputs have shown otherwise, but that can be directly tied to matchups. And although he’s coming off a game in which he threw a pair of interceptions, he’s done a good job of protecting the ball overall. That bodes well against a Bears defense that leads the NFL in turnovers forced. Chicago is adept at creating turnovers, but is also tied for fourth-most passing touchdowns allowed. Love posted a 19.26 fantasy outing against the Bears in Week 14, throwing for 234 yards and three touchdowns. The Packers-Bears rematch this week will likely feature high-octane offenses on both sides. This only elevates Love, who should be locked into lineups.

Jordan Love has been elite at every level this season 🚀 pic.twitter.com/27daVcofSU — PFF (@PFF) December 12, 2025

Justin Herbert (Chargers) @ Cowboys

Herbert’s first half of the season is drastically different from his second half. In his defense, his offensive line is the most battered unit in the league and has led him to take hits at an alarming rate. It didn’t help that he fractured his non-throwing hand, which has visibly limited him in recent weeks. Despite all of this, fantasy managers should have confidence in Herbert as Week 16 approaches. He has the best matchup of any quarterback this week, as he faces a Cowboys defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing signal callers per game. Dallas struggles to contain QBs across all facets, leading the NFL in passing yards (3,793), passing touchdowns (31), and rushing touchdowns (7). The matchup between the Chargers and Cowboys is also projected to be high-scoring. All these factors make Herbert a QB to trust in Week 16.

Justin Herbert now ranks 2nd all-time in passing yards through a player's first six NFL seasons 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Rx2tnJhihn — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 15, 2025

J.J. McCarthy (Vikings) @ Giants

The memes are funny, but the reality is that McCarthy has responded very well to all the criticism and outright hostility. He’s just going there and having fun, which has led to back-to-back strong performances. McCarthy threw for three touchdowns in a Week 14 win over the Commanders and followed that up with three total touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing) in a primetime win over the Cowboys. Washington and Dallas were advantageous matchups for McCarthy, and another one presents itself in Week 16. The Vikings face the Giants, who allow the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. They also lead the NFL in rushing yards allowed to QBs, which gives McCarthy even more upside.

JJ McCarthy griddys into the end zone!



MINvsDAL on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/5P2lN654PM — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2025

Tyler Shough (Saints) vs. Jets

Looking for a deep sleeper? Shough has quietly looked capable of being the Saints’ future. He’s scored 17 or more fantasy points in three straight contests, including a 21.26 outburst in Week 14 as he rushed for two touchdowns. The rookie plays the Jets in Week 16, who allow the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Furthermore, they’re tied for allowing the sixth-most passing touchdowns (25) and have yet to intercept a pass this season. Expect Shough to play clean football and occasionally use his legs. For those thinking ahead, Shough ends the season with matchups against the Jets, Titans and Falcons.

Most wins by rookie QBs in starts this season:



3 - Tyler Shough

2 - Jaxson Dart

2 - Cam Ward

1 - Shedeur Sanders

1 - Dillon Gabriel pic.twitter.com/iHnYd7Cq0M — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 16, 2025

Check out our Week 16 quarterback rankings and waiver wire quarterbacks.

