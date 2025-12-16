J.J. McCarthy, 3 More Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire Quarterback Targets

The fantasy football semifinals have arrived, bringing a stark reality for managers: there is no longer a tomorrow. For the four teams remaining in any given league, roster composition strategy shifts entirely from long-term stash options to immediate, singular production. While the waiver wire is typically thin in late December, the quarterback position remains the one area where streaming based on defensive matchups often yields better results than relying on underperforming starters.

At this stage, pedigree and name recognition are irrelevant compared to volume and opponent defensive rankings. Managers are not looking for a franchise cornerstone; they simply need 18 to 20 points for one Sunday afternoon.

If you have been surviving with a volatile signal-caller or are navigating late-season injuries, the following four quarterbacks offer the necessary blend of recent statistical trends and favorable Week 16 matchups to help secure a berth in the championship round.

J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings (35% rostered)

It was not long ago that J.J. McCarthy’s rookie campaign appeared to be spiraling, sparking calls for a change under center. However, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback has stabilized his output just in time for the fantasy playoffs, posting back-to-back games with more than 20 fantasy points. This resurgence is largely due to the level of competition, as he recently dissected porous secondaries in Washington and Dallas.

Fortunately for managers streaming the position, the schedule remains incredibly favorable. McCarthy faces the New York Giants and Detroit Lions over the next two weeks. These units rank third and fifth, respectively, in fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. New York, in particular, has surrendered more than 18 fantasy points to signal-callers in seven of their last nine contests.

JJ McCarthy delivers a TD strike rolling to his left!



MINvsDAL on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/1oLnZ2MYfQ — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2025

McCarthy has capitalized on these soft matchups, totaling six touchdowns, five passing and one rushing, over his last two starts. While his overall season statistics remain underwhelming, his floor has risen significantly. In his eight starts, he has eclipsed 16.7 fantasy points five times. Fantasy managers just have to hope for Justin Jefferson to get back on track as well. The 26-year-old superstar hasn't gone for 100+ yards since Oct. 5 and hasn't found the end zone since Nov. 2.

While the on-field execution isn't always aesthetically pleasing, the volume and the opponent make McCarthy a priority add. He is not a polished product, but against a Giants defense that has allowed every recent passer to top 13 points, he is a calculated risk worth taking.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (13%)

The Miami Dolphins have shifted their identity during their current four-game winning streak, relying heavily on a stout defense and the ground game rather than the high-flying aerial attack seen in previous years. Consequently, Tua Tagovailoa’s fantasy ceiling has lowered compared to the other options on this list. However, his upcoming schedule offers significant upside for managers willing to overlook the lower passing volume.

Tagovailoa closes the fantasy playoffs with home games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both defenses rank in the bottom six for points allowed to quarterbacks, and both possess offenses capable of forcing Miami into a higher-scoring game script. Tagovailoa showed flashes of his ceiling in Monday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, throwing for 253 yards and two touchdowns, marking his highest yardage total in a month.

Asante Samuel Jr. picks off Tua!



MIAvsPIT on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/JQG3qDu9Kk — NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2025

The concern remains his decision-making. Tagovailoa threw his league-leading 15th interception against Pittsburgh on a costly underthrow to Jaylen Waddle. The turnover drew sharp criticism from the Monday Night Football broadcast team.

"Tua's been in the league long enough," ESPN analyst Troy Aikman said during the broadcast. "It's a little bit of a head-scratcher. ... Those types of throws where you're not quite sure what he's seeing or not seeing."

Despite the turnover issues, the matchup against Cincinnati presents a get-right spot for the Miami passing attack.

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (8%)

Cam Ward continues to show flashes of high-end potential amidst the growing pains of a rebuilding season. In the Tennessee Titans’ 37-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the rookie completed 18 of 29 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns. While the yardage totals were modest, Ward has now thrown multiple touchdowns in consecutive games, a feat he failed to achieve in his first 12 starts.

Ward’s improvisational ability was on full display against San Francisco. On a scramble drill near the goal line, he evaded pressure and threw across his body to find defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons for a highlight-reel touchdown. However, the offense still struggles with consistency. Ward missed a potential deep touchdown to Van Jefferson late in the first half, and the unit stalled frequently on early downs.

WARD TO HELM FOR 34-YARD TD!



TENvsSF on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/6wK6aJe4L1 — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

"It was good except for the three-and-outs," Ward said regarding the offensive performance. "Offensive line is doing well up front."

Ward enters Week 16 as a mid-tier QB2 option against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans’ inability to sustain drives limits his floor, but his willingness to extend plays and his recent stabilization in the red zone make him a viable option in deeper formats or two-quarterback leagues.

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints (9%)

Tyler Shough has quietly become one of the most efficient fantasy assets over the last month. The New Orleans Saints quarterback has led his team to back-to-back victories over NFC South contenders, proving he can produce both through the air and on the ground. Shough has surpassed 18 fantasy points in four of his last five games, establishing a reliable floor for fantasy managers.

His most recent performance against the Carolina Panthers was arguably his best as a professional. Shough completed 75% of his passes for 272 yards and a touchdown while adding 32 rushing yards on eight carries. He displayed poise in the fourth quarter, engineering a game-winning drive that keeps New Orleans competitive down the stretch.

Shough’s immediate fantasy appeal is bolstered by a Week 16 home matchup against the New York Jets. The Jets' defense was recently dismantled by Trevor Lawrence, who threw five touchdowns and ran for another, and they have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks since Week 5.

Additionally, Shough is the only defensive player in the league yet to record an interception this season, reducing the risk of points allowed. With his dual-threat capability and a soft opponent, Shough is arguably the safest streaming option available for the semifinals.

Other quarterbacks to consider: C.J. Stroud, HOU; Geno Smith, LV; Bryce Young, CAR; Joe Flacco, CIN

