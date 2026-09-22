Cam Little Leads the Week 3 Fantasy Football Kickers to Avoid

While kicking positions are often treated as an afterthought during draft season, manager decisions at the position could be the difference between winning or losing your weekly matchup. Evaluating kickers strictly by total fantasy scoring through the first two weeks is a trap. Field-goal scoring depends on volatility, weather, and offensive patterns rather than talent alone.

Two weeks offer enough of a sample size to highlight early red-zone trends and usage patterns without overreacting to small samples. To make smart bench decisions for NFL Week 3, managers need to evaluate match-level offensive totals, opponent red-zone touchdown efficiency, and game performance expectations.

The "Big Name" Sit: Harrison Butker (KC@MIA)

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) gets ready to kick a field goal during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Butker remains one of the most reliable scoring options in fantasy football, but Kansas City's Week 3 matchup against Miami presents multiple warning signs for field-goal volume. Through the first two games, Kansas City's red-zone efficiency has limited high-value kicking opportunities. The Chiefs are converting red-zone trips into touchdowns at an high rate, resulting in extra-point attempts rather than field goals. Butker and company will be up against a Dolphins defense where the Chiefs enter as heavy favorites with a large implied team total, and the game script favors extra-points over long field-goal attempts.

The Low-Volume Concern: Jason Myers (SEA@WAS)

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers (5) celebrates with punter Michael Dickson (4) after making a field goal during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickers tied to volatile offensive environments carry a dangerously low weekly floor. Myers and the Seattle Seahawks travel east to face Washington in Week 3, where projected drive length and possession limits presents a threat to kicker volume. While Seattle's passing attack can produce huge gains, the offense has struggled with early-down efficiency and sustaining scoring drives. Against a disciplined Washington defense that suffocates third-down conversions in enemy territory, the Seahawks risks seeing its drive count capped. When an offense repeatedly faces long third downs and stalls out before reaching the 35-yard line, field-goal tries evaporate into punt situations.

The Bad Matchup: Chris Boswell (PIT vs. CIN)

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) on the sideline before a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matchup difficulty matters as much for kickers as it does for skill-position players. Boswell enters Week 3 in an unsupportive divisional matchup against Cincinnati. The Bengals' defense has been effective at denying extended scoring drives. Pittsburgh's offense managed just 3 points in Week 2 against the Patriots, revealing deep stalling issues in enemy territory. When opposing teams reach scoring range against the Bengals, they tend to yield touchdowns rather than long field goal drives, a dynamic that suppresses Boswell's upside. Only one field goal has been attempted on the Bengals in their first 2 games.

The Road Game Fade: Greg Zuerlein (NYJ@DET)

East Rutherford, NJ -- September 29 -- A field goal by Greg Zuerlein of the Jets in the first half as the Denver Broncos edged the New York Jets 10-9 at MetLife Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Evaluating road environments is critical for kicker streaming. Zuerlein and the New York Jets travel to Ford Field to face Detroit in Week 3. While playing in a dome eliminates outdoor weather variables, the Jets enter as heavy road underdogs against this Lions' squad. When the visiting team trails significantly early on, coaches switch from field-goal attempts to fourth-down go-for-it decisions in the red zone. This dynamic frequently reduces expected field-goal volume for underdogs on the road.

Don't Chase Last Week's Points: Cam Little (JAX vs. NE)

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) kicks a field goal before an NFL preseason football matchup at EverBank Stadum on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Little recorded a solid effort despite Jacksonville's loss in Denver in Week 2, but fantasy managers should avoid chasing points in Week 3 against the Patriots. The Jags' kicker's early season floor has relied on them stalling out in long-range territory. Long field goals carry high variance and low week-over-week stability. Against a New England defense that controls the clock and plays a low-possession style, the Jaguars total drive count is expected to decline, reducing Little's baseline opportunity count.

Week 3 Strategy

When deciding who to bench in Week 3, fantasy managers must prioritize expected drive volume and red-zone touchdown efficiency. Don't start kickers on low-volume offenses or heavy road underdogs just because they scored well last week. Opportunity and matchup flow beat brand names every time.