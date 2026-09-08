Harrison Butker and 2 More Kickers to Sit in Fantasy Football in Week 1

Streaming kickers in Fantasy is a popular method as Fantasy managers look in the waiver wire for favorable matchups in the kicking position, but selecting the wrong kicker could lead to a loss in the weekly matchup.

Leaving these kickers on the sideline for week 1 will help Fantasy managers win the kicker matchup, which could lead to a win to start the season.

Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs K

Patrick Mahomes is back and set to navigate the Chiefs offense down the field, which sets up Butker for kicking opportunities, but they may be hard to come by in week 1 against the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos were among the top defenses last season, ranking third in points per game allowed and second in yards allowed per game. Facing a top defense limits the amount of field-goal attempts and extra-point opportunities Butker will have to increase his Fantasy scores.

On top of the tough matchup, the kicking environment will make any Butker field-goal attempt a tough one. Being at home for this matchup in Kansas City actually makes this game more difficult for Butker than if it were on the road in Denver. The weather forecast has a 65% of rain with wind gusts up to 17 miles per hour, not exactly pristine kicking conditions. Kansas City’s elevation is more than 4,000 feet lower than Denver’s notorious elevation, which limits Butker’s range compared to being on the road in Denver.

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) warms up against the Los Angeles Rams prior to a pre season at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eddy Piñeiro, San Francisco 49ers K

The 49ers-Rams matchup produced offensive fireworks this past season, but it may be tough for Piñeiro to produce Fantasy points in this season’s matchup.

The new-look Rams defense with Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie leading the charge pose a threat to any offense. If the Rams defense comes as advertised, Piñeiro’s workload may be limited.

On top of the tough defensive matchup, the location of the game may play a factor as well. With this being the first NFL game in Australia, the field conditions may not be as pristine compared to Sofi Stadium, where this game would have been played if it wasn’t selected as an international game.

The mix of the Rams defense and unkown field conditions may limit Piñeiro’s Fantasy production in week 1.

Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers K

Boswell has produced top-tier Fantasy seasons in his 11 seasons in Pittsburgh, but he may need to sit on the bench in week 1 for Fantasy managers.

The weather forecast points to a defensive battle in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Falcons. There is a 88% chance of rain forecasted for Sunday, which would make it tough for Boswell to kick on the natural-grass surface.

On top of the poor kicking conditions, the Steelers offense isn’t known for their fire power, averaging a 15th-best 23.4 points per game last season. The Steelers offense didn't display eye-popping numbers and it's hard to imagine the offense doing so on a rainy field, which limits Boswell's opportunities to score in Fantasy.

The weather forecast along with the Steelers run-of-the-mill offense limits Boswell’s Fantasy outlook in week 1.

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